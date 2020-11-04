DPS Group Global: DPS Names Ryan McDonough, PE as Senior Vice President, Philadelphia Project Operations

Experienced operations leader to launch company's newest U.S. office

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2020 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, is pleased to announce that Ryan McDonough, PE has joined the company as senior vice president, Philadelphia project operations. Ryan will be responsible for developing, managing, and expanding the company's presence in the Philadelphia and greater Northeast region. He will oversee the successful delivery of all client projects, develop new business leads, and attract, develop, and retain a team of expert local personnel.

"A notable thought and operations leader, Ryan has over 20 years of EPCMV project delivery experience in the life science and related high tech sectors," said Aidan O'Dwyer, president of U.S. project operations at DPS. "Under Ryan's leadership, our Philadelphia project operation will serve our clients in the Delaware Valley region with architectural and engineering design (A/E), construction management (CM), and commissioning-qualification-validation (CQV) services. The provision of EPCMV services in the region further compliments' our existing technical services operations (TSO), thereby giving our clients in the region access to and benefit from the full range of DPS services."

Before joining DPS, Ryan spent almost 20 years at CRB, most recently as the biotech market business unit lead where he provided strategic direction in addition to developing and executing annual growth plans for the division.

"The DPS team is built around people that value effective communication, share their expertise, and work on each client project with a positive "can do" attitude. We understand our clients' needs and focus on our relationship, not just the bottom line. This is just one reason why 85% of our business comes from repeat clients," said Ryan. "I am excited to be on board and ready to roll up my sleeves and get started."

Ryan holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Delaware and is a registered professional engineer (PE) in five states. He is a member of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE), and the Bio Industry Organization (BIO). Ryan serves as an active board member for the Joel A. Gingras Foundation.

Serving high-tech industries around the world, DPS Group delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), and facility start-up.

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting, and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification and validation, as well as contingent staffing solutions.

DPS applies its extensive process engineering expertise built over 45 years, as well as significant Lean construction experience to assist clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, and semiconductors to deliver manufacturing facilities speedily, safely and cost effectively. What sets the firm apart are the partnerships it builds with clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and its own agility, flexibility, original thinking, and high-caliber people.

DPS has grown substantially in recent years and now employs more than 1,850 people in 16 offices and on client sites in Ireland, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

