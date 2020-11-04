The "B2B Payments Report UK 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Business to Business Payments Report UK 2020 is a comprehensive review of the business expense payment and acceptance preferences of over 1,400 businesses in the United Kingdom.

Looking at key drivers, barriers to payment types and opportunities for financial service providers, this report provides financial institutions with unique data driven insights to effectively design their strategy and meet their business customers' needs.

This is a must-read report for all financial service professionals working in the UK's business banking and business payments sectors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Methodology

2. Business Expenses

Business to Business Expense Payments

Business to Business Expense Payment Preferences

3. SME Credit Cards

Drivers of Business Credit Card Use

Drivers of Business Credit Card Choice

Barriers for Business Credit Card Use

Drivers of Business Credit Card Satisfaction

Propensity to Switch Business Credit Card

Opportunity to Increase Credit Card Spend on Expenses

4. Conclusions

Key Insights

Opportunities

