BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



4 November 2020



The Board of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ended 31 October 2020 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 4 January 2021 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 27 November 2020 (ex-dividend date is 26 November 2020).

