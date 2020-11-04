Lucara Announces Second Collaboration Agreement with Louis Vuitton, and HB Antwerp for the Exceptional, 549 Carat White Gem Diamond "Sethunya"

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC) Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Louis Vuitton, the famous luxury goods House and HB Antwerp ("HB"), a European diamond manufacturing and technology company, for the purpose of collaborating on the planning, cutting and polishing of the exceptional, 549 carat white gem diamond referred to as "Sethunya" meaning "Flower" in Setswana. Sethunya was recovered unbroken from direct milling of ore sourced from the EM/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe of Lucara's 100% owned Karowe Mine in February 2020(image attached). This agreement builds on the collaboration, announced in January, with Louis Vuitton and HB on the historic 1,758 carat Sewelô, Botswana's largest diamond, recovered from Karowe last year (see Lucara Press Releases January 15, 2020, and February 5, 2020). Please view PDF version.

Lucara's 549 carat rough diamond. Photo credit: Philippe Lacombe, courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Under the arrangement between Lucara, Louis Vuitton, and HB, the parties will collaborate and plan the creation of the highest value polished diamonds from the 549 carat rough, which will be made available to Louis Vuitton exclusively. Lucara will be paid a purchase price based on the estimated polished outcome, determined by HB's state of the art scanning and planning technologies, with a true up paid on the actual achieved polished sales thereafter, less a fee and the cost of manufacturing. Lucara will receive the purchase price based on the polished outcome no later than Q4 2021.

In line with their long tradition of personalisation, Louis Vuitton envisages crafting beautiful, bespoke high value polished stones of variable size and shape fashioned from this rare specimen to the client's wishes: the ultimate personalised High Jewellery experience and the opportunity to create a truly unique gem, a storied family heirloom. In this way, the client will be involved in the creative process of plotting, cutting, polishing, and becoming part of the story that the stone will carry with it into history.

Eira Thomas, CEO commented: "We are extremely pleased to be building on the ground breaking partnership established for the manufacturing of the Sewelô earlier this year, bringing together the manufacturing and supply chain expertise of HB Antwerp in collaboration with the world's leading luxury brand, Louis Vuitton, to transform Sethunya, an exceptionally pure, high colour 549 carat rough diamond from Karowe, into an extraordinary, bespoke, polished diamond collection, catering exclusively to the desires of Louis Vuitton's global customer base."

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type Ila diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana and owns a 100% interest in Clara Diamond Solutions, a secure, digital sales platform positioned to modernize the existing diamond supply chain and ensure diamond provenance from mine to finger. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment, and community relations.

ABOUT LOUIS VUITTON

Since 1854, Louis Vuitton has brought unique designs to the world, combining innovation with style, always aiming for the finest quality. Today, the House remains faithful to the spirit of its founder, Louis Vuitton, who invented a genuine "Art of Travel" through luggage, bags and accessories which were as creative as they were elegant and practical. Since then, audacity has shaped the story of Louis Vuitton. Faithful to its heritage, Louis Vuitton has opened its doors to architects, artists and designers across the years, all the while developing disciplines such as ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, watches, jewellery, and fragrance. These carefully created products are testament to Louis Vuitton's commitment to fine craftsmanship.

ABOUT HB ANTWERP

HB Antwerp turns the diamond supply chain upside down starting with the customer. Using technology, they bring simplicity and transparency to a typically complex supply chain. Everything happens in a closed loop called Signum in Antwerp, backed with the latest technologies and tracked with blockchain making it 100% transparent from diamond mine to market.

