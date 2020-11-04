EPI Health, LLC: EPI Health Expands Solid Payor Coverage on Rhofade

The formulary at Express Scripts and other major PBMs have expanded coverage to include Rhofade® and other EPI Health Products, bringing coverage to over 145 million US Commercial lives

Rhofade® is the only FDA-approved alpha 1 agonist indicated for the topical treatment of persistent facial erythema associated with rosacea in adults

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2020 / EPI Health, LLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative prescription therapies to dermatologists, today announced that effective January 1, 2021, access has been provided RHOFADE (oxymetazoline hydrochloride) cream, 1%, for topical use on its formulary at another major PBM, bringing most patient copays to $0 for EPI products when used with the EPI Health Rebate Card.

"Access to RHOFADE® on major PBMs reflect the important need for therapies that address rosacea" said John Donofrio, President of EPI Health. "This new formulary opens up access to over 25 million additional lives with rosacea." Donofrio continued, "We are committed to maximizing access for our patients to all EPI products, so we are especially happy that most patient copays come to $0 when using the EPI Rebate Card."

About Rhofade®

RHOFADE is the only FDA-approved alpha 1 agonist indicated for the topical treatment of persistent facial erythema associated with rosacea in adults.

The National Rosacea Society (NRS) estimates that approximately 16 million Americans are affected by rosacea. Persistent facial redness (erythema) is cited as the most common sign of rosacea and may resemble a flushing or sunburn that does not go away. Typical triggers include sun exposure, stress, weather, food, and exercise. In an NRS survey, nearly 90% of rosacea patients said this condition had lowered their self-confidence and self-esteem, and 41% reported it had caused them to avoid public contact or cancel social engagements.1

RHOFADE® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride) cream, 1% Indication and ISI2

Indication

RHOFADE (oxymetazoline hydrochloride) cream, 1% is indicated for the topical treatment of persistent facial erythema associated with rosacea in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Potential Impacts on Cardiovascular Disease

Alpha-adrenergic agonists may impact blood pressure. RHOFADE® should be used with caution in patients with severe or unstable or uncontrolled cardiovascular disease, orthostatic hypotension, and/or uncontrolled hypertension/hypotension. Advise patients with cardiovascular disease, orthostatic hypotension, and/or uncontrolled hypertension/hypotension to seek immediate medical care if their condition worsens.

Potentiation of Vascular Insufficiency

RHOFADE should be used with caution in patients with cerebral or coronary insufficiency, Raynaud's phenomenon, thromboangiitis obliterans, scleroderma, or Sjögren's syndrome. Advise patients to seek immediate medical care if signs and symptoms of potentiation of vascular insufficiency develop.

RHOFADE may increase the risk of angle closure glaucoma in patients with narrow-angle glaucoma. Advise patients to seek immediate medical care if signs and symptoms of acute angle closure glaucoma develop.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions for RHOFADE were: application site dermatitis 2 %, worsening inflammatory lesions of rosacea 1%, application site pruritus 1%, application site erythema 1%, and application site pain 1%.

Please see www.RHOFADE.com for full Prescribing Information.

About EPI Health, LLC

Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, EPI Health is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative prescription therapies to dermatologists while improving the quality of life of patients and providing outstanding medical services to the dermatology community. EPI Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of EPI Group. For more information, visit the EPI Health website at www.epihealth.com.

1 National Rosacea Society (https://www.rosacea.org)

2 Prescribing Information for RHOFADE. November 2018.

Contact:

Erika Dunbar

843-965-8599 x-432

edunbar@epihealth.com

SOURCE: EPI Health, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/614317/EPI-Health-Expands-Solid-Payor-Coverage-on-Rhofade