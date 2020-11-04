London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2020) - The agenda for The Future of Insurance USA is here. The brightest minds from the most innovative insurance carriers are gathering to share their insights through a cutting-edge, research-driven agenda.

The amazing sessions delivered by CEOs and C-Suites from Tokio Marine, Prudential, Nationwide, John Hancock, Zurich and more through 3 days of presentations, exclusive Reuters interviews and live panels - here is just a glance at the agenda:

Opening Keynote Fireside Chat with Thomas M. Troy, President and Chief Executive Officer, CSAA, a AAA Insurer

Reinventing Life Insurance to Help Customers Live Longer, Healthier Lives with Brooks Tingle, President & CEO, John Hancock Insurance

Reflect on the Lessons of COVID-19 and Realign Your Strategy Moving Forward with Susan Rivera, CEO, Tokio Marine HCC

Decide the Future of Analytics for Actuaries with Bill Finn, EVP, Chief Actuary, The Hanover Insurance Group

Delight with Digital to Take Customer Experience to the Next Level with Amy Shore, Chief Customer Officer, Nationwide

And many more, including Reuters Exclusive Interviews with Hank Greenberg, Chairman and CEO, Starr Insurance Companies and former Chairman of AIG.

The Future of Insurance USA 2020, is taking place November 16th-18th, online. Welcoming over 2000 senior insurance executives, The Future of Insurance USA is the Reuters Events' flagship insurance conference world's largest gathering for claims executives striving for efficient, customer-centric claims processing. More information can be found on the website at https://reutersevents.com/events/connectedusa/.

