Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Lucara Diamond Corp., LEI: 549300GGHEV7KQEE8R10 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: LUC CA54928Q1081 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Lucara Diamond Corp. on November 4, 2020 at 16.30 CET. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 16.45 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 16.55 CET, November 4, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB