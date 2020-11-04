Sun Peak Metals Corp.: Sun Peak Metals Corp Comments on Reports of Violence in Ethiopia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2020 / Sun Peak Metals Corp (the "Company" or "Sun Peak") (TSXV:PEAK) has been made aware of news reports of armed conflicts at Ethiopian National Defense bases located in the Tigray Region in northern Ethiopia earlier today. A state of emergency has been declared in the Tigray Region by the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia government.

Work programs are suspended, and all employees are safe and secure in urban centres. At this time, the only priority for Sun Peak is safety of the employees in the region. There are no reports of violence near any of the operations and shut down of operations happened in and orderly and safe process.

Sun Peak will provide further details when available.

About Sun Peak Metals Corp.

Sun Peak Metals Corp. is exploring the district-scale Shire Project in the Tigray Region of northern Ethiopia. The Shire Project is comprised of four exploration licenses and covers approximately 900 square kilometers in the prospective Arabian Nubian Shield. The licenses are in the same geological environment as both the Bisha Mine and the Asmara Projects to the north in Eritrea and Newmont's Project, also in northern Ethiopia, to the south. The Sun Peak team have worked together in East Africa for almost two decades and the Company's strategy is to apply exploration techniques that have worked successfully in the region before in significant discoveries, to build assets through major discoveries.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SUN PEAK METALS CORP.

Greg Davis

President, CEO & Director

(E): info@sunpeakmetals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release may be considered forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for purposes of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which reflect the expectations of management regarding its disclosure and amendments thereto. Forward-looking statements consist of information or statements that are not purely historical, including any information or statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information or statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the planned timing and scope of the exploration programs on the Shire Projects and the extent that COVID-19 may impact the timing or execution of these plans. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Sun Peak will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including without limitation: the risk that the results of the planned exploration programs at the Shire Project to not meet expected results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, Sun Peak assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information about these and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties are set out in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section in the Prospectus filed with Canadian security regulators.

SOURCE: Sun Peak Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/614462/Sun-Peak-Metals-Corp-Comments-on-Reports-of-Violence-in-Ethiopia