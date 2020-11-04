SOLUTIONS 30: Solutions 30: SOLID REVENUE GROWTH IN THE THIRD QUARTER

+28.6% growth in the third quarter 2020

+19.1% growth in revenue in the first nine months of 2020

Outlook confirmed for 2020 and beyond

Solutions 30 SE, the European leader in solutions for new technologies, disclosed its revenue today as at September 30, 2020.

In millions of euros 9 months Q3 2020 2019 % change 2020 2019 % change Total 576.3 484.1 +19.1% 212.6 165.3 +28.6% From France 363.7 308.7 +17.8% 139.3 105.3 +32.3% From Benelux 100.1 89.1 +12.4% 33.9 30.6 +10.8% From other countries 112.5 86.3 +30.4% 39.4 29.4 +34.0%

The figures are presented in IFRS standards. The 2019 revenue presented in Lux-Gaap when it was first published has been adjusted.

Activity backed by strong momentum in telecoms

Solutions 30's consolidated revenue at the end of September 2020 reached €576.3 million, up 19.1% (12.7% organic growth). The group's Maintenance business, which is recurrent in nature, represents 59% of the group's revenue. During the third quarter alone, Solutions 30 brought in

€212.6 million, an increase of 28.6% (+24% organic growth). As expected, a rapid recovery after the spring lockdown and the excellent performance in the Telecom business bolstered the group's growth.

In France, revenue was up 17.8% (16.9% organic growth) for the first nine months of 2020, reaching €363.7 million. In the third quarter alone, revenue reached €139.3 million, an increase of 32.3% (31.6% organic growth). The Telecom business was up 46.5% (45.5% organic growth), accounting for 71% of all revenue for the quarter, a total of €98.8 million. The Energy business caught up with projections this quarter after the suspension of smart meter roll-outs for two months during the second quarter. Quarterly revenue for this segment reached €25.1 million, an increase of 11.9%. The IT business as well as Retail and Security, stable this quarter, are slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels, generating

€15.4 million in revenue.

In the Benelux region, revenue was up 12.4% (3.3% organic growth) at the end of September 2020, reaching €100.1 million. Solutions 30's Q3 2020 revenue amounted to €33.9 million, an increase of 10.8% (6.3% organic growth). The Telecom business, up 12.3%, generated €27.8 million in revenue, while the Energy segment remained stable at €1.2 million, despite the health crisis continuing to delay certain roll-outs in the Netherlands. Last September, the group announced that it had been shortlisted as a principal partner for future roll-outs of smart meters in Flanders, which should give the group's activities an excellent kick off in the Benelux region. The IT business has bounced back with €2.6 million in revenue, an increase of 58% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

In other countries, revenue was up 30.4% (7.6% organic growth), reaching €112.5 million. The growth momentum in the third quarter remains strong with revenue of €39.4 million, an increase of 34.0% (14.8% organic growth).

In Germany, a region largely unaffected by the health crisis in the second quarter, but where the launch of new business was delayed, the group experienced 9.0% growth during the quarter, reaching €16.4 million in revenue.

In Italy, where exposure to IT is greater, revenue is still affected by the health situation and the disposal of DXC subsidiaries that occurred at the end of 2019. Revenue was €6.3 million for the quarter, down by 10.7% (-4.8% organic growth). However, sales remain strong despite market conditions, which should improve in 2021 given the recent announcements about the country's fiber-optic roll-out.

In Spain, revenue has increased 41.9% (9.8% organic growth), reaching €10.3 thanks to strong momentum in the Telecom business (fiber and 5G mobile networks).

Finally, business in Poland continues to grow after a strong start, with the country contributing €6.4 million to quarterly revenue. In Poland, Solutions 30 has just been chosen to partner with Orange Poland for the roll-out of its mobile infrastructure, fresh proof of the operator's confidence in the group.

Confirmation of the outlook for 2020 and beyond

The recent worsening of the health situation in Europe, and the new lockdown measures taken by several European countries, requires careful vigilance. However, the group remains confident in its ability to achieve another profitable year with double-digit growth in 2020.

The lockdown measures recently announced in France, Belgium, and Germany, and the experience acquired during the first lockdown, will allow business to resume under more favorable conditions than those experienced by the group last March. Roll-outs, connections, and maintenance should continue normally in the Telecom and Energy segments, and of course strict health protocols will continue to be followed. The IT, Retail, and Security segments, which represent less than 10% of the group's revenue, should be slightly more penalized.

The group also remains on the look out for new opportunities for acquisitions. While continuing to be highly selective and prudent, Solutions 30 might move forward with strategic acquisitions in the last quarter that would allow it to expand its geographic coverage or fields of expertise.

In the longer term, support measures for the deployment of ultra high-speed networks and the development of electric mobility, announcements related to fiber optics deployments in Belgium, Italy, and Germany, and the expected roll-out of next-generation mobile networks will allow Solutions 30 to pursue its business development strategy, with the goal of reaching revenue of €1 billion over the medium term.

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 10,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange



Glossary

Organic growthOrganic growth includes the organic growth of acquired companies after they are acquired, which Solutions 30 assumes they would not have experienced had they remained independent.

The group's growth is detailed in the table below:

First 9 months of 2019 First 9 months of 2020 Total Organic growth of existing subsidiaries Organic growth from acquired companies Acquisitions Total Total 484.1 52.1 9.4 30.7 576.3 From France 308.7 47.9 4.2 2.9 363.7 From Benelux 89.1 3.4 -0.5 8.1 100.1 From other countries 86.3 0.8 5.7 19.7 112.5

These figures have been rounded and their sum may not perfectly match the totals given.

The figures are presented in IFRS standards. The 2019 revenue presented in Lux-Gaap when it was first published has been adjusted.

