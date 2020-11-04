

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), a late stage biotechnology company, Wednesday announced has a reached a deal with Australian Government to supply 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.



'This arrangement with the Australian Government reflects the importance of the ongoing clinical development of NVX-CoV2373, and will ensure that the citizens of Australia will have access to its supply,' said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novavax. 'We are pleased with the progress of our ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial in the UK, and are pressing forward to deliver efficacy data for NVX-CoV2373, with interim data in this event-driven trial expected as soon as early first quarter 2021.'



The delivery of NVX-CoV2373 to Australia will start as early as the first half of 2021, subject to the successful completion of Phase 3 clinical development and approval of the vaccine by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).



To date, Novavax has established various agreements for the supply of NVX-CoV2373 directly to the United States and the United Kingdom, Canada and now Australia, and through partnerships, supply to Japan, South Korea and India.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

