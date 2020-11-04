

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks closed notably higher on Wednesday, extending gains to a third straight session, as markets looked ahead to the outcome of U.S. Presidential elections and continued to bet on stimulus hopes.



Surging coronavirus cases and tougher lockdown measures at several places across the continent weighed on sentiment, but investors largely appeared keen on building up fresh positions.



Markets were also looking ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement, due on Thursday.



The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 2.05%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 1.67%, Germany's DAX advanced 1.95% and France's CAC 40 surged up 2.44%, while Switzerland's SMI ended 2.83% up.



Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey ended with sharp to moderate gains.



Austria and Poland edged up marginally, while Iceland drifted lower.



In the UK market, AstraZeneca, up nearly 7%, was the top gainer in the FTSE 100 index.



Avast surged up 6.3%, while Ocado Group and Next gained 5.4% and 5.2%, respectively. Auto Trader Group, JD Sports Fashion, Rentokil Initial, Rightmove, Flutter Entertainment, GlaxoSmithKline, Just Eat Takeaway, Smith & Nephew, Aveva and Scottish Mortgage moved up 4 to 5%.



Smurfit Kappa moved up sharply after delivering a stronger-than-expected performance in the third quarter. The packaging company said it was 'well positioned' to benefit from trends in e-commerce and demand for sustainable packaging.



On the other hand, Standard Chartered, HSBC Holdings and Barclays Group lost 4.7%, 4.1% and 2.5%, respectively.



CRH, Antofagasta, Natwest Group and Ashtead Group were among the other prominent losers.



In Germany, Fresenius Medical Care climbed nearly 6.5%. Vonovia ended stronger by about 5% after reporting a rise in profit for the first nine months and backing its outlook for 2020.



Bayer, RWE, E.ON, Fresenius, SAP, MTU Aero Engines, Henkel, Beiersdorf, Merck, Munich RE, Daimler, Alliance and Deutsche Bank gained 1 to 5%, while Thyssenkrupp and Wirecard finished notably lower.



In the French market, Teleperformance shares rose nearly 6% on better than expected quarterly results. Sanofi gained nearly 6.5%, while Cap Gemini moved up by about 5%.



Dassault Systemes, Airbus, LOreal, LVMH, WorldLine, Hermes International, ArcelorMittal and Essilor also ended with strong gains. Technip declined by about 2.5%, while Sodexo, Renault, Societe Generale, Michelin and BNP Paribas closed roughly flat.



In Switzerland, Swiss Life Holding moved higher after the company reported a 10% increase in fee income in the first three quarters of the year.



In economic news, the euro area private sector recovery halted in October as the containment measures were reintroduced to combat the second wave of Covid-19 infections, final survey results from IHS Markit showed.



The composite output index fell to 50.0 in October from 50.4 in September. The flash score was 49.4.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 46.9 in October from 48.0 in September. The score was revised from 46.2.



The IHS Markit France Services PMI fell to 46.5 in October 2020 from 47.5 in the previous month and matching a preliminary estimate. The IHS Markit France Composite PMI was revised higher to 47.5 in October 2020 from a preliminary 47.3 and compared to September's 48.5.



The IHS Markit Germany Services PMI was revised higher to 49.5 in October of 2020 from a preliminary of 48.9, pointing to a smaller decline in services activity than initially anticipated.



Meanwhile, the IHS Markit Germany Composite PMI was revised slightly higher to 55 in October of 2020 from a preliminary of 54.5. Private sector activity in the country grew for a fourth straight month in Germany,



According to a report from Eurostat, eurozone producer prices fell 2.4% on a yearly basis in September, slower than the 2.6% decrease seen in August. Month-on-month, producer price inflation rose to 0.3% in September, as expected, from 0.1% a month ago.



Survey data from IHS Markit showed the UK services Purchasing Managers' Index declined to 51.4 in October from 56.1 in the previous month. But the score was crucially above the 50.0 no-change mark but below the flash 52.3.



The overall private sector continued to expand in October but at the slowest pace in four months. At 52.1, the composite output index dropped from 56.5 in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de