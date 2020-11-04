VensureHR |International Bancard: VensureHR Partners With International Bancard

DETROIT, MI & CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 04, 2020 / VensureHR, the human resources consulting and support division of Vensure Employer Services, the nation's fastest-growing professional employer organization, has formed an exclusive partnership with International Bancard in an effort to provide VensureHR clients innovative payment solutions.

"Small business owners from coast to coast want reassurance, now more than ever, that their customer-based transactions are safe and secure," says Brad Isaacs, Chief Revenue Officer, VensureHR. "If VensureHR's goal is to help businesses focus on strategic growth, then it only makes sense to partner with a company like International Bancard to ensure the growth is sustained and concerns around payment security are eliminated."

With this partnership, International Bancard and VensureHR combine fully integrated, proprietary end-to-end payments technology, award-winning software development, and national, multi-channel distribution channels to bring integrated payments acceptance to VensureHR's marketplace.

"International Bancard is built on the notion that understanding the daily needs and challenges our clients are presented with can mean the difference between using a vendor and building lifelong relationships. We know a stable and secure payment acceptance solution is key to the continued success of small businesses around the world, and now our partnership with VensureHR makes this opportunity a reality for employers everywhere," commented Josh Elsass, Chief Sales Officer, International Bancard.

About Us

International Bancard is a Detroit-based technology company providing full end-to-end payment acceptance solutions for Integrated Software Vendors (ISVs), financial institutions, associations, and businesses across North America. We offer seamless, secure, innovative payment solutions, take pride in understanding the needs and challenges of our clients, and act with a sense of urgency in everything we do.

VensureHR, HR consulting and support division of Vensure Employer Services, is a privately owned professional employer organization (PEO) headquartered in Chandler, Arizona. As the nation's fastest-growing PEO, with more than 300,000 worksite employees, Vensure uses industry-leading technology to offer complete, end-to-end solutions for outsourced payroll, human resources, benefits, risk management, and workers' compensation services. Vensure is committed to helping thousands of clients manage, nurture, and grow their business by providing employee and employer-related administration services.

