Pleasures Magazine: Avilan Naturalle Foods and Supplements Roll Out 100% Natural and Nutritious Food Products

Currently, Avila has over a thousand distributors of different cadre across Nigeria and other African countries like Ghana, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Republic of Benin and Zambia as well as in the United Kingdom and United States of America. The company hopes to expand its distribution channels to more countries like the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Sweden, Middle East, European Countries and other countries in Africa.

OUR CORE VALUES

Quality: All our products are manufactured under very stringent rules and with the highest standard procedures and processes that conform to global best practices to deliver the best quality to our customers.

Passion: We are passionate about what we stand for and that is - "being purely natural." We are passionate about excellence in our products and service delivery. Our commitment to adding value to the lives of Nigerians is un?inching.

Innovation: We don't rest on our oars. We strive to create or seek new ways to add value to our customers, and when we do, we don't stop there. We think of how to make it better, for the good of all.

Integrity: All our products are manufactured under a very stringent and highest standard procedure and processes that conform with global best practice to deliver the best quality to our customers.

Customer-Centric: We understand the peculiarities of customers' demands and are committed to providing the right support and satisfaction to all our customers, all through their journey and experience with us.

PRODUCTS

FENUGREEK TEA

Brew a cup of Avilan Fenugreek tea and say goodbye to digestive problems, lower cholesterol, levels, and constipation.

Avilan Fenugreek tea also helps to reduce menstrual discomfort as well as cleansing the colon.

Graviola Tea

AvilanGraviola Tea may lower blood pressure and blood sugar level which makes it suitable for diabetic patients and those at risk of heart disease.

AvilanGraviola Tea may help prevent ulcers and treat herpes, protect the stomach lining and prevent free radicals from damaging the Digestive tract.

NEEM TEA

Avilan Neem tea improves digestion, excellent for the liver which automatically enhances digestion thereby facilitates smoother digestion.

Neem tea has a very bitter taste, you can add Avila Naturalle Pure Honey to it or drink alone.

RELAXING TEA

A cup of Avilan Relaxing Tea.( Which Is made with Chamomile Flower and mint leaves) can save you from swallowing sleeping pills.

Avilan Relaxing Tea is one of the most versatile medicinal herbs that has antioxidant for disease-?ghting and sleep assistance properties.

Macaroot Tea

Avilan Macaroot Tea, tea for every woman. Been a woman comes with lots of challenges and changes, sometimes due to hormonal imbalances, hair loss, and mood swings and this has a way of affecting every other part of our lives.

Avilan Macaroot tea helps to normalize hormone imbalance and balance mood. It also helps to keep healthy energy levels.

GREEN TEA

Go the Green Way.Looking for a way to stay ?t and healthy? Our Green tea is the way to go. With a host of bene?ts ranging from prevention of cardiovascular diseases to increasing fat burning.

It is also a great detoxi?er, which promotes physical and mental relaxation.

SUGAR BALANCE TEA

Taking Avilan sugar balance tea regularly would help the system could get rid of diabetes completely .The Ginseng and Fenugreek plant extracts contained therein would aid the regulating of blood sugar levels, boosting the immune system, and helping the body system ?ght against certain cancers. These powerful plants also possess anti- in?ammatory and anti-oxidant properties to improve the total well being of the body.

TASTY Tea

Avilan Tasty Tea has a sweet and earthy ?avour. It may help position your body for a brighter day.It contains antioxidants which are important for human health because they stop free radicals from damaging the cells in the body.

It is free from Caffeine, which makes it a good option for pregnant women and children.

BLACK SEED & BLACK TEA

Black seed has been scienti?cally proven as an all purpose medicine. Grab a cup of Avilan Black seed tea and boost your mental alertness. A warm cup of tea is enough to bring back your con?dence. Its high loaded with other medicinal bene?ts. Keeps the mood high as you keep drinking.

HIBISCUS TEA

Avilan Hibiscus Tea is a good source of anthocyanins, which makes it bene?cial for managing elevated blood pressure, common cold and Urinary Tract Infections (UTI).

Enjoy at least one mug of Avilan Hibiscus Tea a day as part of a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

INSTANT GREEN COFFE

Amidst several Green coffees in Nigerian market, our Avilan Instant Green coffee is unbeatable. Hygienically processed with natural ingredients to supply the body with various health bene?ts and keep you refreshed all day long.

Avilan Green coffee amongst other bene?ts may help regulate blood sugar and improve cognitive and memory skills in older adults. It also acts as a natural detox that cleanse the liver, making it free from toxins and bad cholesterol.

PILE TEA

Avilan Pile tea delivers comfort and also prevents future, occurrence. Avilan pile tea is rich in ?ber which helps to lower the risk of hemorrhoids

It aids a better digestive system which prevents constipation and diarrhea which causes hemorrhoid ?are- up. It also helps to reduce body cholesterol which has an indirect link with the formation of hemorrhoids.

GREEN & LEMON TEA

Avilan Ginger and Lemon Tea gives relief against in?ammation and gastrointestinal problems.

Ginger and lemon are a powerful combination for treating a number of health problems. It contains high amounts of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and has antibacterial properties.

TYPHOID TEA

Avilan typhoid tea is a blend of the most healing herbs to help ?ght against these bacteria by penetrating into the body ?ushing out all irregularities.

All you need is a cup every morning for a few days ago if you have been tested for typhoid or 3 times a week to prevent it.

FIBROID TEA

Avilan Fibroid Tea is safe, rich in vitamins A & D, calcium, phosphorus, and other minerals. It helps to tremendously reduce the growth of ?broids. Natural ingredients without any additives which helps in regulating estrogen which is the major cause of Fibroids.

It prevents the growth of Fibroids and helps gradually shrink it.

OREGANO TEA

Avilan Oregano Tea helps in speeding up metabolism. A cup of Avilan oregano tea helps in invigorating the body and mind to ease fatigue.

It reduces the body's reaction to allergies and airborne contaminants,

It also supports the body on a cold day.

CHAMOMILE TEA

Don't fret just brew Avilan Chamomile Tea this will help you get some sound sleep and you will wake up refreshed and relaxed.

Remember you can't pour from an empty cup make sure you re?ll yours.

SLIMMING TEA

Slimming Tea is the most trusted tea to lose weight safely as it helps to get the Body you've always dreamt of.

It helps to shed pounds by facilitating the burning of fats, boosting metabolism and suppressing the user's appetite, cleanse the body toxins and increase the energy levels.

SKIN GLOW TEA

Skin Glow Tea and feed your skin with vitamins that are extremely important for healthy and glowing skin. Teas are naturally uplifting and this helps to tighten the pores.

Skin Glow Tea has Antioxidants, Catechins that make the tea so good for the body, it helps to free radicals that cause the skin to age, leaving the skin looking younger, brighter, and fresher. It keeps the skin strong and resilient.

TUMMY BLAST

Avilan Tummy Blast helps to burn stubborn fat on the tummy and waist, curb appetite, boost energy, and promote a healthy metabolism.

TEATOX DETOXIFIER

Avilan Teatox Detoxi?er is an opportunity to give your body a break and allow your own self-cleansing and self- healing process to kick into gear.

A period of cleansing is the perfect way to hit the reset button and start on a path to a healthier, happier and more vibrant you

TEA SWEETENER

Tea Sweetner is highly rich in vitamin C, minerals and antioxidants, Good for blood sugar balance, and a great brain booster.

Helps maintain bone mass.

Suitable for kids as well.

FRUITY TISANE MIX

Avilan Fruity Tisane was cleverly blended to deliver all the vitamins and nutrients you need. It helps reduce tiredness and fatigue.

Greatly boost the immune system to help revitalize your body.

POSTPARTUM MIX

The Postpartum mix is a blend of Ehuru (Calabash Nutmeg) and Uda (Negro Pepper) designed to be used by women postpartum. 100% Natural. No preservatives nor additives.

Increases the immunity of nursing mothers.

Helps nursing mothers return to their pre-pregnancy size.

HEALTHY CHOICE

Our Healthy choice, made from a seed known as the seed of blessing and miracle seed, is rich in fatty acids that have been found to increase the body's chances of absorbing insulin. It has disease-?ghting properties, illnesses such as asthma, hypertension, diabetes, in?ammation, cough, bronchitis, headache, eczema, fever, dizziness e.t.c can't stand in a body that regularly make the choice of taking a cup of HEALTHY CHOICE daily.

CURRY SPICE

The Aroma of Avilan Curry Powder is always captivating and irresistible. Just a few drops of curry powder livens up the scent of your delicious meal. It is made up of numerous ingredients that has a number of valuable health bene?ts such like boosting immunity.

USES:

For Seasoning stew, sauce, making of fried rice and jollof rice.

Can be used for seasoning meat, ?sh or chicken.

ALL AFRICAN DELICACIES

Our All African Delicacy is MSG-free and gets its yummy taste from stock?sh, cray?sh, and other natural ingredients.

USES:

A healthy blend for making traditional meal

CHILI POWDER

Avilan Chili pepper is a blend of spices used for culinary purposes and can be incorporated in various cuisines. A spoonful of Avilan chili pepper adds a welcome kick to grilled meats, stew, soup, a pot of beans and vegetables.

BENEFITS:

Helps with Osteoarthritis: Chili power can act as an anti- in?ammatory agent, which helps decrease swelling of sore joints and increases blood ?ow.

Builds Immunity: The ?ery spice contains vitamin C, acting as an antioxidant to strengthen the immune system and heal injuries and infections.

CHICKEN BLISS

For a naturally great-tasting meal, add Avilan Chicken Bliss Seasoning into the pot of food while cooking. It is also a perfect addition when marinating your meats, poultry or ?sh before cooking!

USES:

Great for cooking, boiling, grilling chicken

PEPPER SOUP

Avilan pepper soup spice is your partner now than ever, the season calls for it and we at Avilan Naturalle are here to help you stay alert and warm with our pepper soup spice.

Avilan pepper soup spice is a unique blend of natural goodness that is not only rich in taste and ?avor but also medicinal.

IRU SEASONING POWDER

This locust bean is the single, most essential ingredients guaranteed to take soups, stews, or vegetables to the next level of delicious and nutritious. Apart from the sweet- savory ?avor which Avilan Iru Seasoning adds to food, it is also great for detoxing the body.

It is good for boosting the immune system, and it helps in the treatment of respiratory infections like pneumonia. It helps in controlling diabetes and cholesterol level, It promotes good sight and aids digestion.

MEAT TENDERIZER

Avilan Naturalle food meat tenderizer is ready to use for gently tenderizing meat to deliver exceptional softness.

Easy to use for a quick and ?avourful meal, suitable for chefs, cook, and home use.

It is safe for both men and women.

ORGANIC THYME

The Aroma of Avilannaturalle Curry Powder is always captivating and irresistible. Just a few drops of the curry powder livens up the scent of your delicious meal. It is made up of numerous ingredients that has a number of valuable health bene?ts such like boosting immunity.

Thyme is used for adding layers of ?avor without being overwhelming. Avilan Thyme is packed with vitamins A and C which help boost immunity and prevent cold symptoms.

USES:

Best for Seasoning Stews, Sauces, Fried rice and Jollof rice

GINGER & GARLIC SEASONING

Newly weds, we present to you a Healthier version of these most powerful spices in the world. AVILAN

GINGER AND GARLIC SPICE.

It is a perfect blend for cooking. Your dishes just got better with great taste.

JOLLOF RELISH

Jollof Rice, or sometimes called as JELLOF RICE, is a classic rice dish cooked in a ?avorful tomato-based broth. There is a special taste that Avilan Jollof relish brings to your favourite meal. Add to any variety of rice, or much like the jollof style of one pot cooking, it gives a tropical twist to your soups, stews and curries for a mouth-watering taste.

USES:

Best seasoning for Jollof Rice

WHITE PEPPER

Here's our new White Pepper known as the king of spices! White pepper has quite a few bene?ts in store for one's overall health. May it be digestive issues, dental issues, diabetes cure, minor headaches, cough, and cold or even weight loss, white pepper can be used to treat all of these! Even for problems as serious as cancer and heart troubles, white pepper has some cures up its sleeve!

LEMON PEPPER

Topping the league of lemon is Avilan Lemon pepper spice, fully packed with lots of health bene?ts that makes eating healthy much easier.

Lowering your caloric intake is essential if you want to lose weight, which is one of the good reason to add our lemon pepper spice to you cooking.

NUTRIPAPP

Avilan Nutripapp is great for people with high blood pressure because of its high potassium and zero sodium content. This helps to lower blood pressure.

BENEFITS

- It is good source of carbohydrates. This meal is highly recommended for athletes.

- It is a meal that replaces lost ?uid.

- It has diuretic properties.

- It is high in ?bre and antioxidants

30-DAYS BEAUTY SECRETS

30- day Beauty Secrets Naturally reveals a more youthful- you. It makes you radiant from within and gives your skin a natural glow.

One tablespoon(2g) a day, will work from within to enhance your natural glow and unveil to you, nature's age-defying beauty secrets, making you look 10 years younger within a 30-day cycle.

PLANTAIN & SOURSOP FLOUR

Avilan Plantain and Soursop is grain and gluten free and it is a good source of Magnesium, Calcium and many other Nutrients. It is recommended as a health food for Cancer, Diabetes and also helps to improve general body wellness.

BENEFITS:

- Rich source of ?bre, vitamins and minerals

- It helps prevent cancer

- Support the immune system

- Regulate blood glucose

- Assist the muscles

Enjoy Avilan Plantain and Soursop with Ewedu, Gbegiri, Fresh ?sh stew, Ogbono or any other soup of your choice.

USES:

The only ingredient needed when making Avilannaturalle Plantain and Soursop Flour is boiling water, Once the water is boiling, the heat is reduced. The ?our is added and stirred until all the water is absorbed, more hot water is added , then the dough is left to simmer for approximately ?ve minutes, then the dough is turned until the desired texture is achieved



ALMOND FLOUR

Avilannaturalle Almond ?our is low in carbohydrates but high in protein and ?bre. It contains Vitamin E and Magnesium which provide support for our immune system and overall health.

BENEFITS:

- It has anti-aging properties and helps to maintain good dental health.

- It is one ?our that has a myriad of uses.

- Helps reduce insulin resistance and LDL cholesterol

USES:

For Baking

BABY NUTRIPAPP

Our baby nutripap is a blend of natural foods,carefully prepared in an highly hygienic environment because we understand how delicate our little ones are and we put in

BENEFITS:

Provides required protein for baby's healthy growth

BANANA MIX

Avilan baby Banana mix is rich in nutrients that a growing child needs for rapid growth and development.

Every mother should include this in her baby's daily diet.

BENEFITS:

Avilan Banana Mix provides growing babies all the vital nutrients and sweetness needed for healthy start.

BEANS FLOUR

Avilan Beans Flour is a nutritous and affordable source of protein for the entire family. Get Avilan Beans ?our today and catch up on essential vitamins for an healthy family.

IJEBU GARRI

Avila Ijebu Garri can help lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels as well as help to control blood sugar.

BENEFITS:

It has a higher amount of protein when compared to other tropical foods like potatoes and yam.

GREEN PEAS

Green peas ?our is made from grounded green peas that come from pods produced by the "Pisum sativum" plant. They are quite nutritious and contain a fair amount of ?ber and antioxidants.

BENEFITS:

- For strong bones, anti-?ammatory

- Prevents stomach cancer

- Prevents memory loss and premature aging.

YAM FLOUR (AMALA)

Avilan Yam Flour (Amala) is a good source of energy and each 100grams contain 118 calories. It is mainly composed of complex carbohydrates and soluble ?ber.

BENEFITS:

It is an excellent source of the B complex, vitamins like Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, Ribo?avin and folic acid.

USES:

The only ingredient needed when making Avilan Yam Flour (Amala) is boiling water, Once the water has come to boil, the heat is reduced. The ?our is added and stirred until all the water is absorbed, more hot water is added, then the dough is left simmer for approximately ?ve minutes, then the dough is kneaded until it has the desired texture.

EWA AGOYIN MIX

Avilan Ewa Agoyin sauce mix is infused with herbs and spice that not only gives it a unique taste and aroma but also health bene?ts that are needed for body immunity, skin, and hair rejuvenation.

PROVITAL

Avilan Provital is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that supports the immune system and may help prevent Cancer, Cardiovascular disease (CVD), aCataracts, and Anemia when eating regularly.

BENEFITS:

It is enriched with natural nutrients that may help protect against Radiation, and reduce the risk of Heart Disease.

OFADA RICE

Ofada Rice contains higher protein at raw, cooked and soaked states compared with the imported rice.

It also have phosphorous, ?ber that help in reducing risk of bowel disorder and constipation.

BENEFITS

Avilan Ofada Rice has been carefully Destoned and it's best serve with Avilan Ayamase Sauce

AYAMASE

With Avilan Ayamase Ofada Sauce Mix, All you need to add is your Assorted Meat or Chicken.

COCO SPICE

Avilan Coco Spice is a healthy fat source more likely to be used as energy in the body rather than stored as a fat, so it can promote an increased metabolism and fat burning.

BENEFITS:

It is a great way to get more healthy fats in your diet. It's great for brain function, your immune system, thyroid function, energy, and even your skin.

OAT & FLAXSEED SWALLOW

This combination makes it an incredibly nutritious, bene?cial and healthy swallow. Not only is it an excellent source of dietary ?ber, it is higher in protein and healthy fats, and lower in carbohydrates than most other whole grains.

BENEFITS:

It is gluten free, good for diabetics and heart friendly

TIGERNUT FLOUR

Avilan Tigernut Flour is a valuable food for nourishment, it is rich in vitamins and minerals.

BENEFITS:

Tigernut ?our is a low carb, gluten free ?our and low carb gluten free baking.

PROVITMIL

Provitmil contains a lot of vitamins and minerals which may help ?ght against cancer, increases fertility, prevents infection, may lower cholesterol, combats Diabetes and also an anti-aging agent.

WATER YAM MIX

Avilan Water Yam Mix is a traditional Nigeria snack which can also serve as a meal when paired with Pap, Garri or Oatmeal. It can be incredibly ?lling and very easy to prepare.

BENEFITS:

Rich in potassium and calcium

RICE FLOUR

BENEFITS:

It is a good source of carbohydrates for the body and can be use to make swallow, Which is popularly known as "Tuwo Shinkafa" by the Hausa people.

ALL PURPOSE FLOUR

Avila Food and supplements all-purpose ?our is suitable for all types of baked foods such as bread, cakes, muf?ns, pancakes, fritters, etc also can be used to make swallow which can be eaten with any healthy soup like ogbono, efo riro, efo elegusi, oha soup, edikang ikong.

BENEFITS:

It is Gluten-free and Enriched with vitamins and minerals.

