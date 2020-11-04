District Metals: Exploration at Historic Polymetallic Mine in SwedenQuelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|District Metals: Exploration at Historic Polymetallic Mine in Sweden
|District Metals erhält bei Probenahmen bis zu 1.397 g/t AgÄq und berichtet über historische Bohrergebnisse aus dem Konzessionsgebiet Tomtebo
|Vancouver, B.C. - 28. Oktober 2020. District Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DMX, FWB: DFPP) ("District" oder das "Unternehmen") freut sich, die Analyseergebnisse von Stich- und Gesteinssplitterproben...
|DISTRICT METALS CORP
|0,224
|-3,45 %