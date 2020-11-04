Clean Group Announces Office Cleaning Services to Enhance Safe Working

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2020 / Clean Group, a leading office cleaning company based in Australia, is pleased to announce that its specialist cleaning services will help companies in the Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane areas, to enhance the safety of their employees' working environments.

In this day and age of COVID-19, which has triggered so many new challenges for companies, it is obviously important for every company to make sure that its staff take appropriate social distancing precautions and wear masks wherever and whenever possible. It is equally important, if not absolutely critical, that every practicable precaution is taken by a company to keep its staff as safe as possible by ensuring that the offices or environments they work in are regularly cleaned and disinfected.

John McTerry, a spokesperson for Clean Group, said, "It's no longer good enough for companies that have had employees go back to work to have the same old-fashioned cleaning services they once had. Simply cleaning an office the old way does not provide protection against COVID-19 and the threat it poses. Areas where people work and particularly areas that have been exposed to members of the public or tradesmen and so on should be professionally disinfected and cleaned."

Clean Group is a company that has kept up with the ever-changing needs of current times and the requirement for dealing with sanitisation due to the coronavirus pandemic. As Mr. McTerry said, simply cleaning the "old-fashioned" way is no longer adequate as that way of doing things will not remove all traces of COVID-19. Dusting, polishing and vacuuming may make an area look clean, but it does not make it safe and it leaves a company's employees at risk.

As a result of current safety demands, the company has now become a specialist in COVID-19 disinfecting and sanitising. The company's "Clean Group Defense Shield" uses the very latest state of the art methods that utilise electrostatic sprayer application technology together with Zoono Z-71 surface sanitiser which has been proven to kill up to 99.99% of germs for up to 30 days. Clean Group has stated that its cleaning methods are TGA approved. TGA stands for "Therapeutic Goods Administration" and it is a division of the Australian Department of Health and Ageing whose principal role is as the national regulator of therapeutic goods - a collective term that covers medicines, medical devices and some related products.

Clean Group wants companies to know that it is "the" office cleaning company Sydney when it comes to safely sanitising commercial and office areas. Mr. McTerry went on to say, "All of our operatives have been fully trained in the comprehensive cleaning, disinfection, and sanitisation of office areas. Our clients can rest assured that this ensures proper infection control of harmful viruses, germs and bacteria."

It is not just office environments that Clean Group deals with, however. The company also provides various cleaning services to medical centres, hospitals, churches, schools, universities, daycare centres, gyms, fitness centres, retail stores, and industrial sized warehouses.

The company is confident in its ability to help commercial and office clients to provide a safer working environment for their employees. As such, Clean Group is now running a special offer for new routine cleaning clients. The offer will feature the first COVID-19 disinfection and protection shield free.

Steve Dennison, a business owner in Sydney, NSW, said, "We currently have 15 employees working in a communal office area and several other individual offices. Even though our staff are taking all sensible precautions it is still possible that contamination could occur if one of them became unknowingly infected. We needed some sort of protection that would help put their minds and mine at rest. I saw Clean Group's promo deal and took them up on it."

Clean Group has been in business for more than 20 years, has over 50 trained cleaners, and covers more than 100 suburbs in New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria.



https://youtu.be/U8xSsmpZbm4

Those interested in finding out more about Clean Group's promotional offer or the services that the company provides can do so by visiting its website. Details of how to contact them with a question or how to request a quote can be found there.

