Regulatory News:

The Supervisory Board of Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) now includes an employee representative member further to the appointment of Michel Defer by the Group Employees' Committee, whose 30 standing members are drawn from various company-level works' committees or are individual personnel representatives within the Lagardère group.

Aged 60, Michel Defer, has been an employee of the Lagardère Publishing division for almost 38 years and is currently an electromechanical service technician at the Hachette Livre Services and Operations division distribution centre. He was appointed to the Supervisory Board today for a term of four years.

The Supervisory Board is delighted to welcome a new employee representative member who will enhance the diversity of its composition in terms of skills and knowledge of the Group's businesses, which it believes guarantees the quality of its deliberations and enables the Board to exercise its supervisory duties in full.

Created in 1992, Lagardère is an international group with operations in more than 40 countries worldwide. It employs over 30,000 people and generated revenue of €7,211 million in 2019.

In 2018, the Group launched its strategic refocusing around two priority divisions: Lagardère Publishing (Book and e-Publishing, Mobile and Board games) and Lagardère Travel Retail (Travel Essentials, Duty Free Fashion, Foodservice).

The Group's operating assets also include Lagardère News and Lagardère Live Entertainment.

Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.

www.lagardere.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005650/en/

Contacts:

Press

Thierry Funck-Brentano

+33 1 40 69 16 34

tfb@lagardere.fr

Ramzi Khiroun

+33 1 40 69 16 33

rk@lagardere.fr

Investor Relations

Emmanuel Rapin

+33 1 40 69 17 45

erapin@lagardere.fr

Alima Lelarge Levy

+33 1 40 69 19 22

alelargelevy@lagardere.fr