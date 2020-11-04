The global data center liquid cooling market size is poised to grow by USD 1.83 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 19% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Efficient cooling is one of the key requirements of the new data systems which has to do big data analytics and cloud computing. These data centers consume more power and require high maintenance, which necessitates efficient cooling methods to avoid increased OPEX through equipment failure. Several end-users have adopted the liquid cooling method. Chilled water-based cooling systems have already overpassed air-based cooling in terms of deployment as it consumes less energy and provides better efficiency. These factors help in increasing the demand for the data center liquid cooling market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major data center liquid cooling market growth came from the chilled water-based cooling system. As they have surpassed the traditional air-based cooling systems.

North America was the largest data center liquid cooling market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the growing number of data centers and the adoption of effective and efficient modern cooling techniques and associated systems and the adoption of the liquid cooling system.

The global data center liquid cooling market is fragmented. 3M Co., Asetek AS, Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Rittal GmbH Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, STULZ GmbH, and Vertiv Group Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this data center liquid cooling market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global data center liquid cooling market 2020-2024 is expected to have a positive impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we re-evaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Advent of Advanced Cooling Techniques will be a Key Market Trend

New liquid cooling techniques, which use seawater to cool the data center by submerging into the sea, are steadily gaining traction in the market. These advance data center liquid cooling techniques can hold data and process information for a longer period, which attracts several end-users to adopt it. Certainly, the superior benefits of liquid-based cooling for data centers coupled with the advanced cooling techniques will drive the data center liquid cooling market growth during the forecast period.

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center liquid cooling market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data center liquid cooling market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center liquid cooling market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center liquid cooling market vendors

