

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK):



-Earnings: -$2.07 million in Q3 vs. -$4.27 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.19 in Q3 vs. -$0.51 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, QuickLogic Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$1.69 million or -$0.15 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.19 per share -Revenue: $1.78 million in Q3 vs. $2.16 million in the same period last year.



