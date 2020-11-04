

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $91.22 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $89.37 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $445.92 million from $423.12 million last year.



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $91.22 Mln. vs. $89.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.19 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q1): $445.92 Mln vs. $423.12 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.75 to $3.80 Full year revenue guidance: $1,760 - $1,770 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de