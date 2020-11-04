

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Perrigo Company plc (PRGO):



-Earnings: -$154.6 million in Q3 vs. $92.2 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.13 in Q3 vs. $0.67 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Perrigo Company plc reported adjusted earnings of $127.9 million or $0.93 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.84 per share -Revenue: $1.21 billion in Q3 vs. $1.19 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.95 to $4.15



