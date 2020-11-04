The global silicone elastomers market size is poised to grow by USD 2.40 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005362/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Silicone Elastomers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing demand for hip and knee implants will drive the growth of the silicone elastomers industry during the forecast period. One of the main reasons for this is that consumers prefer hip and knee implants as a conservative alternative to total joint replacement. The aging demographic is experiencing rising incidences of rheumatoid arthritis, which will also contribute to the demand for hip and knee implants. This market is poised for even further growth during the forecast period due to growing awareness of implant procedure technology and the launch of new and innovative hip and knee orthopedic implants.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major silicone elastomers market growth came from the High temperature vulcanized (HTV) silicone elastomers segment. One of the main reasons for this is the increasing demand for high-performance vehicles from APAC, which has elevated the demand for silicone elastomers.

APAC was the largest silicone elastomers market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of infrastructural projects and construction activities.

The global silicone elastomers market is fragmented. Avantor Inc., CHT Group, Continental AG, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., KC Co. Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Rogers Corp., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG, are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this silicone elastomers market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global silicone elastomers market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to re-evaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Silver ion-based Silicone Elastomers will be a Key Market Trend

People are looking for silicone elastomers that are versatile, adaptable, and prevent the growth of bacteria and microbes. Silver ion silicone elastomers have all these properties. They are widely used in healthcare and medical devices, beverage manufacturing, pet food production, food processing and foodstuff production, and agricultural activities. This trend is expected to contribute to the growth of this Silicone Elastomers market during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Silicone Elastomers Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist silicone elastomers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the silicone elastomers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the silicone elastomers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of silicone elastomers market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

HTV Market size and forecast 2019-2024

LSR Market size and forecast 2019-2024

RTV Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Construction Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Electrical and electronics Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Consumer goods Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial machinery Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Avantor Inc.

CHT Group

Continental AG

Dow Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

KC Co. Ltd.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Rogers Corp.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005362/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/