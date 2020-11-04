

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc. (MET) reported a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $0.63 billion, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $2.15 billion, or $2.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.58 billion or $1.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $16.51 billion from $16.92 billion last year.



MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.58 Bln. vs. $1.19 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.73 vs. $1.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q3): $16.51 Bln vs. $16.92 Bln last year.



