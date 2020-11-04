Technavio has been monitoring the lottery market in us and it is poised to grow by USD 20.62 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arizona Lottery, Connecticut Lottery Corp., Florida Lottery, INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC, New York State Gaming Commission, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pollard Banknote Ltd., Scientific Games Corp., Texas Lottery Commission, and The California State Lottery are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the socio-economic impact of lotteries might hamper market growth.

Lottery Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Lottery Market in US is segmented as below:

Type Scratch-off Games Terminal-based Games Sports Lotteries

Platform Traditional Online



Lottery Market in US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The lottery market in us report covers the following areas:

Lottery Market in US Size

Lottery Market in US Trends

Lottery Market in US Industry Analysis

Lottery Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist lottery market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the lottery market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lottery market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lottery market in US vendors

