

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD):



-Earnings: -$48.75 million in Q3 vs. -$181.60 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.36 in Q3 vs. -$5.12 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, SandRidge Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.42 million or $0.15 per share for the period. -Revenue: $27.68 million in Q3 vs. $58.37 million in the same period last year.



