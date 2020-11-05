The retail e-commerce software market is expected to grow by USD 3.38 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005405/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Retail E-Commerce Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rise in international retailing is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as intense competition in the global retail e-commerce software market will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/retail-e-commerce-software-market-industry-analysis

Retail E-Commerce Software Market: Deployment Landscape

Cloud-based retail e-commerce software is cost-effective owing to the no requirement for any hardware setup within the business or enterprise premises, which eliminates the necessity of maintaining IT departments in-house. This particular factor is increasing the adoption rate of cloud-based retail e-commerce software. Therefore, the retail e-commerce software market share growth by the cloud-based deployment segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the on-premises segment.

Retail E-Commerce Software Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest retail e-commerce software market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing purchases from online retail stores and the presence of many major retail e-commerce software vendors will significantly drive retail e-commerce software market growth in this region over the forecast period. 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for retail e-commerce software in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered:

Adobe Inc.

Blue Yonder Group Inc.

Episerver Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Pitney Bowes Inc.

PrestaShop SA

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

Shopify Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024

On-premises Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Blue Yonder Group Inc.

Episerver Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Pitney Bowes Inc.

PrestaShop SA

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

Shopify Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005405/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/