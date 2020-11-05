The set-top box market is poised to grow by USD 4.19 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005384/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Set-top Box Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The report on the set-top box market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the integration of voice control into set-top boxes.

The set-top box market analysis includes type segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the integration of new technologies into set-top boxes as one of the prime reasons driving the set-top box market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The set-top box market covers the following areas:

Set-top Box Market Sizing

Set-top Box Market Forecast

Set-top Box Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

ABOX42 GmbH

Advanced Digital Broadcast SA

Broadcom Inc.

CommScope Inc.

DISH Network LLC

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

MyBox Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Roku Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

and Technicolor SA.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Satellite set-top box Market size and forecast 2019-2024

DTT set-top box Market size and forecast 2019-2024

IPTV set-top box Market size and forecast 2019-2024

OTT set-top box Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cable set-top box Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RESOLUTION

Market segmentation by resolution

Comparison by resolution

HD set-top box Market size and forecast 2019-2024

SD set-top box Market size and forecast 2019-2024

4K set-top box Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by resolution

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Integration of new technologies into set-top boxes

Declining prices of DRAM chips

Increasing number of households with access to TV

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ABOX42 GmbH

Advanced Digital Broadcast SA

Broadcom Inc.

CommScope Inc.

DISH Network LLC

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

MyBox Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Roku Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Technicolor SA

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005384/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/