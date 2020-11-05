The set-top box market is poised to grow by USD 4.19 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Set-top Box Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis
The report on the set-top box market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the integration of voice control into set-top boxes.
The set-top box market analysis includes type segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the integration of new technologies into set-top boxes as one of the prime reasons driving the set-top box market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The set-top box market covers the following areas:
Set-top Box Market Sizing
Set-top Box Market Forecast
Set-top Box Market Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Satellite set-top box Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- DTT set-top box Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- IPTV set-top box Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- OTT set-top box Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cable set-top box Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RESOLUTION
- Market segmentation by resolution
- Comparison by resolution
- HD set-top box Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- SD set-top box Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 4K set-top box Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by resolution
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Integration of new technologies into set-top boxes
- Declining prices of DRAM chips
- Increasing number of households with access to TV
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
