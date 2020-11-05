Foreign Media Impressed with Yulin's Greening Efforts

YULIN, China, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A special event focusing on Yulin's sand control and greening efforts was held on October 29 as part of the "Decode a Happy China via Cloud Tours - Foreign Media Online Interview" activity.

The activity was co-initiated by China Media Group CRI Online, the Information Office of the Shaanxi Provincial Government and the Information Office of the Yulin Municipal Government.The event aimed to draw more attention from foreign media to the Loess Plateau in northern Shaanxi and help them learn more about the progress Yulin has made in the fight against desertification and poverty while developing local energy and chemical industries.

It's also expected to promote the city's experience in poverty alleviation to help ease the global ecological poverty and revitalize the ecological environment.

Journalists from 22 mainstream media outlets of 12 countries such as Pakistan and Yemen attended the event that was broadcast online worldwide.

With rich mineral resources, Yulin is China's largest energy producer and is expected to remain a major energy provider in the 21st century.

Meanwhile, the city has set an example for the world in ecological treatment by increasing the local forest and grassland coverage rate from 0.9% in the early 1950s to the current 34.8% and having nearly removed the entire Mu Us Desert from map. It has also been granted the statuses of National Forest City and Livable City.

In the fight against poverty, Yulin has reduced the incidence of poverty from 16.3% to 0.6% and lifted all 8 local impoverished counties out of poverty, while the remaining poor residents in the city have all met the standard for being considered out of poverty.

During the interview, foreign journalists described Yulin's achievements as wonderful and awesome several times. They said they were touched by the spirit of local people and surprised by their progress in curbing desertification, expecting the city's experience to be introduced worldwide.

The city's achievements in poverty relief were also hailed.

Bilal Ahmed Sabri works for newspaper Pakistan Today.

"I can feel the tenacity of the Chinese people. As China's energy base, Yulin has lots of experience in developing energy and other industrial sectors that my country may draw upon. I will take what I've learnt here back to Pakistan."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326795/Foreign_journalists_attend_interview_video_link__Photo_Chang_Xufeng.jpg