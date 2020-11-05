Ausserordentliche Generalversammlung der MCH Group AG am 27. November 2020

Wie am 27. Oktober 2020 bekannt gegeben, wird die MCH Group AG den Aktionärinnen und Aktionären an einer ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung eine modifizierte Struktur der Kapitalerhöhungen vorschlagen und weitere strukturelle Massnahmen erneut unterbreiten. Diese Massnahmen sind zwingend erforderlich, damit die MCH Group den Fortbestand des Unternehmens sicherstellen und ihre Strategie langfristig umsetzen kann.

Die ausserordentliche Generalversammlung wird am 27. November 2020, um 08.00 Uhr im Congress Center Basel stattfinden. Aufgrund der aktuellen Covid-19-Situation und des geltenden Verbots von Veranstaltungen mit mehr als 50 Personen hat der Verwaltungsrat der MCH Group AG beschlossen, dass die Rechte der Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre ausschliesslich durch die Bevollmächtigung der unabhängigen Stimmrechtsvertretung ausgeübt werden können. Die persönliche Teilnahme an der Generalversammlung ist nicht möglich.

Die Einladung mit den Anträgen und Erläuterungen des Verwaltungsrats wird den Aktionärinnen und Aktionären per Post zugestellt. Die Traktanden und Ausführungen des Verwaltungsrats sind zudem auf der Webseite der MCH Group unter Investoren / Generalversammlungveröffentlicht.

Der Verwaltungsrat unterbreitet der ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung vom 27. November 2020 folgende, voneinander abhängigen Anträge:

Einführung einer Opting-up-Klausel, die Lupa Systems eine Beteiligung bis maximal 49 % ohne öffentliche Angebotspflicht ermöglicht.

Kapitalerhöhungen im Umfang von bis zu CHF 104.5 Mio., durchgeführt in zwei Tranchen und mit der Gewährung von Bezugsrechten für alle Aktionäre. Die erste Tranche im Umfang von CHF 30 Mio. erfolgt zu einem Ausgabepreis von CHF 15.00, die zweite Tranche im Umfang von maximal CHF 74.5 Mio. zu einem Ausgabepreis von CHF 10.00.

Änderung der Statuten im Hinblick auf die künftige Zusammensetzung des Verwaltungsrats mit je drei Mitgliedern der öffentlich-rechtlichen Körperschaften und von Lupa Systems sowie drei unabhängigen Mitgliedern.





Zuwahl von James R. Murdoch (Gründer und CEO Lupa Systems), Jeff Palker (Managing Partner und General Counsel Lupa Systems) und Eleni Lionaki (Partnerin Lupa Systems) in den Verwaltungsrat.

Aufhebung der Vinkulierungsbestimmung, womit alle Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre künftig ihre Stimmrechte ohne Beschränkung anteilsmässig ausüben können.



Die zur Abstimmung stehenden Massnahmen ermöglichen die Umsetzung des ursprünglichen Plans, mit Lupa Systems einen neuen Ankeraktionär an Bord zu holen, der im Rahmen der geplanten Kapitalerhöhungen bereit ist, bis zu CHF 75 Mio. in das Unternehmen zu investieren. Nach Abschluss der Transaktion wird die öffentliche Hand weiterhin mindestens 33.34 % der Aktien halten. Der Anteil von Lupa Systems nach der Transaktion wird davon abhängen, wie viele Bezugsrechte durch die Publikumsaktionäre ausgeübt werden.

Die teilweise Neubesetzung und Verkleinerung des Verwaltungsrats erfolgt schrittweise bis zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2021. Es ist vorgesehen, dass der Kanton Basel-Stadt nach den abgeschlossenen Kapitalerhöhungen die Delegation von Tanja Soland zurückziehen und sie aus dem Verwaltungsrat ausscheiden wird. Zum gleichen Zeitpunkt wird Karin Lenzlinger Diedenhofen aus dem Verwaltungsrat zurücktreten. Ulrich Vischer wird auf Wunsch des Verwaltungsrats und von Lupa Systems das Verwaltungsratspräsidium bis zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2021 ausüben. Er wird dann sein Mandat einem Nachfolger bzw. einer Nachfolgerin übergeben.

