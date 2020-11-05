NORWICH, November 5 (WNM/Nature) - Rising nitrous oxide (N2O) emissions are jeopardizing the climate goals of the Paris Agreement, according to a major new study by an international team of scientists. The growing use of nitrogen fertilizers in the production of food worldwide is increasing atmospheric concentrations of N2O - a greenhouse gas 300 times more potent than carbon dioxide (CO2) that remains in the atmosphere for more than 100 years. Published in the journal Nature, the study was led ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...