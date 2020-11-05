Anzeige
Grande West bereitet sich auf Auftragsflut vor! Auf den Spuren von BYD und Co.
WKN: A0B8L8 ISIN: NO0010234552 Ticker-Symbol: FKM 
PR Newswire
05.11.2020 | 07:28
Aker ASA: Key information relating to payment of cash dividend

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker's Board of Directors has, based on the authorization approved by the General Meeting on 27 April 2020, today decided to pay a cash dividend to Aker's shareholders of NOK 11.75 per share. The dividend is based on the 2019 annual accounts.

Dividend amount: NOK 11.75 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 6 November 2020
Ex-date: 9 November 2020
Record Date: 10 November 2020
Payment Date: On or about 18 November 2020
Approval Date: 5 November 2020

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Christina Chappell Glenn, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90532774
Email: christina.glenn@akerasa.com

Atle Kigen, Head of Corporate Communications, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90784878
Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa-key-information-relating-to-payment-of-cash-dividend,c3231538

© 2020 PR Newswire
