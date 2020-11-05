Regulatory News:
LEGRAND (Paris:LR):
Consolidated statement of income 2
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 2
Consolidated balance sheet 3
Consolidated statement of cash flows 5
Notes to the consolidated financial statements 6
Consolidated statement of income
9 months ended
(in millions)
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
Net sales
4,493.9
4,888.9
Operating expenses
Cost of sales
(2,159.2)
(2,345.4)
Administrative and selling expenses
(1,229.8)
(1,313.9)
Research and development costs
(235.0)
(232.9)
Other operating income (expenses)
(99.4)
(65.4)
Operating profit
770.5
931.3
Financial expenses
(69.7)
(67.7)
Financial income
4.8
9.5
Exchange gains (losses)
(8.2)
0.9
Financial profit (loss)
(73.1)
(57.3)
Profit before tax
697.4
874.0
Income tax expense
(202.1)
(246.9)
Share of profits (losses) of equity-accounted entities
(1.7)
(1.3)
Profit for the period
493.6
625.8
Of which:
- Net profit attributable to the Group
493.3
625.0
- Minority interests
0.3
0.8
Basic earnings per share (euros)
1.847
2.343
Diluted earnings per share (euros)
1.832
2.322
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
9 months ended
(in millions)
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
Profit for the period
493.6
625.8
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Translation reserves
(351.7)
188.6
Cash flow hedges
0.0
0.2
Income tax relating to components of other comprehensive income
(8.7)
6.7
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Actuarial gains and losses after deferred taxes
(2.3)
(14.2)
Other
0.0
0.0
Comprehensive income for the period
130.9
807.1
Of which:
- Comprehensive income attributable to the Group
130.7
806.2
- Minority interests
0.2
0.9
Consolidated balance sheet
(in millions)
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
2,509.2
2,474.4
Goodwill
4,637.3
4,566.2
Property, plant and equipment
657.1
707.7
Right-of-use assets
280.8
312.1
Investments in equity-accounted entities
19.1
18.8
Other investments
1.7
1.9
Other non-current assets
43.9
34.9
Deferred tax assets
114.1
107.6
TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS
8,263.2
8,223.6
Current assets
Inventories (Note 4)
825.0
852.6
Trade receivables (Note 5)
755.6
756.8
Income tax receivables
56.9
60.2
Other current assets
211.9
217.5
Other current financial assets
1.2
1.2
Cash and cash equivalents
2,702.8
1,710.9
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
4,553.4
3,599.2
TOTAL ASSETS
12,816.6
11,822.8
(in millions)
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Equity
Share capital (Note 6)
1,069.8
1,069.1
Retained earnings
4,603.4
4,486.6
Translation reserves
(805.1)
(453.5)
Equity attributable to equity holders of Legrand
4,868.1
5,102.2
Minority interests
9.9
9.9
TOTAL EQUITY
4,878.0
5,112.1
Non-current liabilities
Long-term provisions
159.5
146.7
Provisions for post-employment benefits
177.3
181.0
Long-term borrowings (Note 7)
4,110.9
3,575.4
Deferred tax liabilities
779.8
750.8
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITES
5,227.5
4,653.9
Current liabilities
Trade payables
587.0
654.2
Income tax payables
38.7
28.3
Short-term provisions
121.5
104.1
Other current liabilities
641.6
653.0
Short-term borrowings (Note 7)
1,322.1
616.2
Other current financial liabilities
0.2
1.0
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
2,711.1
2,056.8
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
12,816.6
11,822.8
Consolidated statement of cash flows
9 months ended
(in millions)
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
Profit for the period
493.6
625.8
Adjustments for non-cash movements in assets and liabilities:
Depreciation and impairment of tangible assets
86.8
81.6
Amortization and impairment of intangible assets
78.2
71.1
Amortization and impairment of capitalized development costs
20.4
16.1
Amortization of right-of-use assets
52.5
52.0
Amortization of financial expenses
2.5
2.0
Impairment of goodwill
0.0
0.0
Changes in long-term deferred taxes
40.2
2.6
Changes in other non-current assets and liabilities
36.5
25.8
Unrealized exchange (gains)/losses
(15.0)
(1.9)
Share of (profits) losses of equity-accounted entities
1.7
1.3
Other adjustments
(2.4)
(0.1)
Net (gains)/losses on sales of assets
(14.4)
3.2
Changes in working capital requirement:
Inventories (Note 4)
(8.6)
(13.8)
Trade receivables (Note 5)
(34.3)
(49.4)
Trade payables
(47.9)
(56.1)
Other operating assets and liabilities
(12.4)
22.7
Net cash from operating activities
677.4
782.9
Net proceeds from sales of fixed and financial assets
20.7
6.5
Capital expenditure
(58.1)
(93.0)
Capitalized development costs
(19.2)
(24.8)
Changes in non-current financial assets and liabilities
5.7
(4.4)
Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(470.7)
(389.1)
Net cash from investing activities
(521.6)
(504.8)
Proceeds from issues of share capital and premium (Note 6)
9.2
4.9
Net sales (buybacks) of treasury shares and transactions under the liquidity contract (Note 6)
(31.0)
(17.1)
Dividends paid to equity holders of Legrand
(357.4)
(357.1)
Dividends paid by Legrand subsidiaries
0.0
0.0
Proceeds from long-term financing
600.9
402.7
Repayment of long-term financing* (Note 7)
(50.9)
(54.3)
Debt issuance costs
(4.2)
(5.4)
Increase (reduction) in short-term financing
693.1
155.4
Acquisitions of ownership interests with no gain of control
(0.6)
(2.3)
Net cash from financing activities
859.1
126.8
Translation net change in cash and cash equivalents
(23.0)
21.9
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
991.9
426.8
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
1,710.9
1,022.5
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
2,702.8
1,449.3
Items included in cash flows:
Interest paid during the period**
69.7
66.8
Income taxes paid during the period
163.9
177.0
* Of which €50.3 million corresponding to lease financial liabilities repayment for the 9 months ended September 30, 2020 (€50.4 million for the 9 months ended September 30, 2019).
** Interest paid is included in the net cash from operating activities; of which €6.3 million interests on lease financial liabilities for the 9 months ended September 30, 2020 (€7.3 million for the 9 months ended September 30, 2019).
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Key figures 7
Note 1 INTRODUCTION 8
Note 2 Significant transactions and events for the period 8
Note 3 Changes in the scope of consolidation 8
Note 4 Inventories 9
Note 5 Trade receivables 9
Note 6 SHARE CAPITAL 10
Note 7 LONG-TERM AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS 10
7.1 Long-term borrowings 10
7.2 Short-term borrowings 10
7.3 Changes in long-term and short-term borrowings 11
Note 8 segment information 11
Note 9 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS 13
Key figures
(in millions)
9 months 2020
9 months 2019
Net sales
4,493.9
4,888.9
Adjusted operating profit
841.4
998.5
As of net sales
18.7%
20.4%
18.8 before
acquisitions
Operating profit
770.5
931.3
As of net sales
17.1%
19.0%
Net profit attributable to the Group
493.3
625.0
As of net sales
11.0%
12.8%
Normalized free cash flow
773.4
757.0
As of net sales
17.2%
15.5%
Free cash flow
620.8
671.6
As of net sales
13.8%
13.7%
Net financial debt at September 30
2,730.2
2,769.1
(1) At 2019 scope of consolidation.
Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit adjusted for amortization and depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time of acquisitions and for other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions and, where applicable, for impairment of goodwill.
Normalized free cash flow is defined as the sum of net cash from operating activities based on a working capital requirement representing 10% of the last 12 months' sales and whose change at constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates is adjusted for the period considered and net proceeds of sales from fixed and financial assets, less capital expenditure and capitalized development costs.
Free cash flow is defined as the sum of net cash from operating activities and net proceeds from sales of fixed and financial assets, less capital expenditure and capitalized development costs.
Net financial debt is defined as the sum of short-term borrowings and long-term borrowings, less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities.
The reconciliation of consolidated key figures with the financial statements is available in the appendices to the first nine months 2020 results press release.
Note 1 INTRODUCTION
This unaudited consolidated financial information is presented for the nine months ended
September 30, 2020. It should be read in conjunction with consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 such as established in the Registration Document deposited under visa no D.20-0320 with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on April 20, 2020.
All the amounts are presented in millions of euros unless otherwise indicated. Some totals may include rounding differences.
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) interpretations adopted by the European Union and applicable or authorized for early adoption from January 1, 2020.
None of the IFRS standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) that have not been adopted for use in the European Union are applicable to the Group.
Note 2 Significant transactions and events for the period
Legrand is fully mobilized to address the deteriorating world health and economic situation caused by the spread of Covid-19 in many countries:
- the Group's priority is to protect the health and safety of its employees, in particular by rigorously applying the recommendations of local authorities and the World Health Organization;
- the Group is focused on providing the best possible service to customers, whose business is essential to the functioning of the economy;
- backed by a proven model, the Group is working actively to protect its profitability and its cash generation.
In this very uncertain context, Legrand has announced that it is suspending the 2020 targets it published last February.
As at the publication date of the consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020, taking into account a persistently difficult and very uncertain environment due in particular to new health measures in a number of markets and given the demanding basis for comparison recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019, Legrand anticipates an organic decrease in sales in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The Group is confident in its ability to keep developing its market share and will continue to actively protect its adjusted operating margin.
As during the first half of 2020, there are no significant accounting impacts to be noted in the third quarter of 2020.
Note 3 Changes in the scope of consolidation
The contributions to the Group's consolidated financial statements of companies acquired since the end of 2018 were as follows:
2019
March 31
June 30
September 30
December 31
Full consolidation method
Debflex
Balance sheet only
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
12 months' profit
Netatmo
Balance sheet only
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
12 months' profit
Trical
Balance sheet only
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
12 months' profit
Universal Electric
Balance sheet only
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
Connectrac
Balance sheet only
Jobo Smartech
Balance sheet only
2020
March 31
June 30
September 30
Full consolidation method
Debflex
3 months' profit
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
Netatmo
3 months' profit
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
Trical
3 months' profit
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
Universal Electric
3 months' profit
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
Connectrac
3 months' profit
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
Jobo Smartech
Balance sheet only
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
Focal Point
Balance sheet only
Balance sheet only
7 months' profit
The main acquisition carried out in the first nine months of 2020 was Focal point. A front-runner in the United States for specification-grade architectural lighting for non-residential buildings, Focal Point reports annual sales of over $200 million.
Acquisitions of subsidiaries (net of cash acquired) came to a total of €470.7 million in the first nine months of 2020 (plus €0.6 million for acquisitions of ownership interests without gain of control).
Note 4 Inventories
Inventories are as follows:
(in millions)
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Purchased raw materials and components
350.4
342.5
Sub-assemblies, work in progress
106.7
103.3
Finished products
514.3
550.0
Gross value at the end of the period
971.4
995.8
Impairment
(146.4)
(143.2)
Net value at the end of the period
825.0
852.6
Note 5 Trade receivables
Trade receivables are as follows:
(in millions)
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Trade receivables
844.4
842.0
Impairment
(88.8)
(85.2)
NET VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
755.6
756.8
Note 6 SHARE CAPITAL
Share capital as of September 30, 2020 amounted to €1,069,790,984 represented by 267,447,746 ordinary shares with a par value of €4 each, for 267,447,746 theoretical voting rights and 267,343,016 exercisable voting rights (after subtracting shares held in treasury by the Group as of this date).
Changes in share capital in the first nine months of 2020 were as follows:
Number of shares
Par value
Share capital (euros
Premiums (euros)
As of December 31, 2018
267,276,128
4
1,069,104,512
546,716,790
Exercise of options under the 2010 plan
436,618
4
1,746,472
7,474,900
Cancellation of shares
(265,000)
4
(1,060,000)
(15,126,920)
As of September 30, 2020
267,447,746
4
1,069,790,984
539,064,770
As of September 30, 2020, the Group held 104,730 shares in treasury, versus 313,406 shares as of December 31, 2019, i.e. 208,676 fewer shares corresponding to:
- the net acquisition of 515,000 shares outside of the liquidity contract at a cost of €29.7 million;
- the transfer of 496,532 shares to employees under performance share plans;
- the cancellation of 265,000 shares;
- the net purchase of 37,856 shares under the liquidity contract that led to a cash outflow of €1.3 million.
Among the 104,730 shares held in treasury by the Group, 27,261 shares have been allocated for performance share plans, and 77,469 shares are held under the liquidity contract.
Note 7 LONG-TERM AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS
7.1 Long-term borrowings
Long-term borrowings can be analyzed as follows:
(in millions)
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Bonds
3,500.0
2,900.0
Yankee bonds
333.5
347.2
Lease financial liabilities
226.7
258.1
Other borrowings
71.5
89.2
Long-term borrowings excluding debt issuance costs
4,131.7
3,594.5
Debt issuance costs
(20.8)
(19.1)
TOTAL
4,110.9
3,575.4
7.2 Short-term borrowings
Short-term borrowings can be analyzed as follows:
(in millions)
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Negotiable commercial paper
1,200.0
500.0
Lease financial liabilities
61.9
61.7
Other borrowings*
60.2
54.5
TOTAL
1,322.1
616.2
*The €296.7 million Credit Facility drawdown carried out in March 2020 was refunded in September 2020.
7.3 Changes in long-term and short-term borrowings
Changes in long-term and short-term borrowings can be analyzed as follows:
Cash
Variations not impacting cash flows
(in millions)
September 30,
2020
flows
Acquisitions
Reclassifications
Translation
adjustments
Other
December 31, 2019
Long-term borrowings
4,110.9
599.8
0.3
(72.7)
(25.0)
33.1
3,575.4
Short-term borrowings
1,322.1
639.1
0.4
72.7
(5.4)
(0.9)
616.2
Gross financial debt
5,433.0
1,238.9
0.7
0.0
(30.4)
32.2
4,191.6
Note 8 segment information
In accordance with IFRS 8, operating segments are determined based on the reporting made available to the chief operating decision maker of the Group and to the Group's management.
Given that Legrand activities are carried out locally, the Group is organized for management purposes by countries or groups of countries which have been allocated for internal reporting purposes into three operating segments:
- Europe, including France, Italy and Rest of Europe (mainly including Benelux, Germany, Iberia (including Portugal and Spain), Poland, Russia, Turkey, and the United Kingdom);
- North and Central America, including Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Central American countries; and
- Rest of the world, mainly including Australia, China, India and South America (of which particularly Brazil, Chile and Colombia).
These three operating segments are under the responsibility of three segment managers who are directly accountable to the chief operating decision maker of the Group.
The economic models of subsidiaries within these segments are quite similar. Indeed, their sales are made up of electrical and digital building infrastructure products in particular to electrical installers, sold mainly through third-party distributors.
9 months ended September 30, 2020
(in millions)
Europe
North and
Central
America
Rest of
the world
Total
Net sales to third parties
1,801.2
1,932.7
760.0
4,493.9
Cost of sales
(808.7)
(940.0)
(410.5)
(2,159.2)
Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs
(613.3)
(642.5)
(209.0)
(1,464.8)
Other operating income (expenses)
(59.0)
(40.9)
0.5
(99.4)
Operating profit
320.2
309.3
141.0
770.5
of which acquisition-related amortization,
expenses and income
accounted for in administrative and
selling expenses, R&D costs
(10.7)
(53.1)
(9.8)
(73.6)
accounted for in other operating income
(expenses)
0.0
2.7
0.0
2.7
of which goodwill impairment
0.0
Adjusted operating profit
330.9
359.7
150.8
841.4
of which depreciation expense
(50.0)
(19.2)
(17.3)
(86.5)
of which amortization expense
(6.5)
(1.7)
(0.6)
(8.8)
of which amortization of development costs
(19.6)
0.0
(0.8)
(20.4)
of which amortization of right-of-use assets
(20.4)
(17.6)
(14.5)
(52.5)
of which restructuring costs
(32.3)
(11.0)
2.3
(41.0)
Capital expenditure
(38.5)
(9.9)
(9.7)
(58.1)
Capitalized development costs
(18.3)
0.0
(0.9)
(19.2)
Net tangible assets
406.1
141.8
109.2
657.1
Total current assets
2,981.1
904.1
668.2
4,553.4
Total current liabilities
1,930.1
400.4
380.6
2,711.1
(1) Of which France: €702.7 million.
(2) Of which United States: €1,819.5 million.
(3) €(55.4) million excluding net gains on sales of assets.
|
9 months ended September 30, 2019
(in millions)
Europe
North and
Central
America
Rest of
the world
Total
Net sales to third parties
2,033.9
1,935.0
920.0
4,888.9
Cost of sales
(896.7)
(933.3)
(515.4)
(2,345.4)
Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs
(660.3)
(640.2)
(246.3)
(1,546.8)
Other operating income (expenses)
(27.2)
(30.3)
(7.9)
(65.4)
Operating profit
449.7
331.2
150.4
931.3
of which acquisition-related amortization,
expenses and income
accounted for in administrative and
selling expenses, R&D costs
(10.0)
(47.4)
(9.8)
(67.2)
accounted for in other operating income
(expenses)
0.0
of which goodwill impairment
0.0
Adjusted operating profit
459.7
378.6
160.2
998.5
of which depreciation expense
(46.6)
(16.8)
(17.9)
(81.3)
of which amortization expense
(6.5)
(1.6)
(0.6)
(8.7)
of which amortization of development costs
(15.1)
0.0
(1.0)
(16.1)
of which amortization of right-of-use assets
(19.9)
(17.6)
(14.5)
(52.0)
of which restructuring costs
(9.3)
(2.4)
(6.2)
(17.9)
Capital expenditure
(65.2)
(13.3)
(14.5)
(93.0)
Capitalized development costs
(23.6)
0.0
(1.2)
(24.8)
Net tangible assets
411.2
137.5
127.2
675.9
Total current assets
1,704.6
1,002.1
718.2
3,424.9
Total current liabilities
1,231.3
377.4
415.0
2,023.7
(1) Of which France: €814.9 million.
(2) Of which United States: €1,793.0 million.
Note 9 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
Readers should refer to Note 2 on significant events for the period. No significant events occurred between September 30, 2020 and the date when the consolidated financial statements were prepared.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005734/en/
Contacts:
LEGRAND