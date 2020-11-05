

BIRKENFELD (dpa-AFX) - Stratec SE (SBSG), a manufacturer of automated analyzer systems, reported Thursday that its adjusted consolidated net income from continuing operations for the first nine months of 2020 grew 49.2 percent to 23.8 million euros from 15.9 million euros in the prior-year period. Adjusted earnings per basic share from continuing operations were 1.97 euros, compared to 1.33 euros in the previous year.



Adjusted EBIT surged 40.7 percent to 28.1 million euros from 20.0 million euros in the previous-year period. As a result, the adjusted EBIT margin rose by 310 basis points to 15.7 percent.



Sales for the first nine months of 2020 grew year-on-year by 13.1 percent to 179.1 million euros from 158.3 million euros last year. On a constant currency basis, this also corresponded to growth of 13.1 percent.



Looking ahead, Stratec affirmed its outlook for fiscal 2020, which provides for adjusted constant-currency organic sales growth of between 14 percent and 18 percent compared to 2019 sales basis of 214.2 million euros, and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 15.5 percent to 16.5 percent.



Due to high ongoing demand seen in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic and updated forecasts, Stratec said it currently expects to reach the upper ends of the sales growth and adjusted EBIT margin outlook ranges.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STRATEC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de