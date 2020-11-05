

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LANXESS (SCGLF.PK) reported that its third quarter net income from continuing operations declined to 25 million euros from 79 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.29 euros compared to 0.90 euros. EBITDA pre exceptionals was 193 million euros, down 28.3 percent from a year ago.



Third quarter sales declined by 14.3 percent year-on-year to 1.46 billion euros.



LANXESS confirmed and narrowed the corridor for the guidance for 2020 and now expects EBITDA pre exceptionals for the full year to come in between 820 million euros and 880 million euros. The company's earnings were previously expected in the range of 800 million euros to 900 million euros.



