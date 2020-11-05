

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation rose for the second straight month in October, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.2 percent year-on-year in October, following a 1.1 percent increase in September.



Prices for clothing had an upward effect on inflation as prices grew 3.2 percent in October, following a 0.1 percent rise.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, rose to 1.2 percent in October from 1.0 percent in the previous month.



