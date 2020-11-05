

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's service sector continued to contract in October but the pace of decline eased amid a relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions, final data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.



The au Jibun Bank services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to a nine-month high of 47.7 in October from 46.9 in September. The flash reading was 46.6.



Although output remained in contraction territory, the latest decline was the softest in the current sequence of contraction.



The survey showed that the downturn in new orders softened. Following seven consecutive months of job losses, employment levels stabilized.



On the price front, the survey revealed a marginal fall in average cost burdens for the third month in a row. At the same time, the service sector reported lower selling prices for the eighth consecutive month.



Companies were increasingly optimistic that a sustained recovery would prevail over the coming 12 months, pushing expectations to the highest level in close to three years.



The composite output index that combines manufacturing and services sectors, advanced to 48.0 in October from 46.6 in September. This was also the highest reading in nine months. The flash score was 46.7.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

