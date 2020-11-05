EG, the market-leading provider of data, news and analytics products and services to the commercial real estate market, has announced that its commercial property listings site, EG Propertylink, has selectedMatterport to enhance their customer experience with new technology tools. This will enable customers to digitally capture space in a 3D format, quickly and accurately, to provide an exceptional viewing experience for their clients.

EG Propertylink delivers the highest quality enquiries to commercial property agents. By implementing Matterport's market leading technology, EG Propertylink will allow agents to walk an occupier or investor through an online property tour, saving travelling time and costs, and allowing an agent to validate and understand a customer's property needs at an early stage of the process.

Matterport Capture Services provide a fully managed solution for customers who require on-demand scheduling for experienced and reliable Matterport Capture Technicians to scan their properties. Matterport technology creates digital twins of physical spaces, as well as providing hi-resolution imagery, floorplans, videos, Mattertags, and a measurement tool.

Matterport data has shown an increase of businesses utilising digital twin technology for UK commercial real estate captures. In August 2020, Matterport UK saw an increase of 277% from August 2019, highlighting the rise in demand for access to spatial data technology.

David Salisbury, Group Head at EG Propertylink, said: "The wider real estate industry has embraced virtual tours, which has been accelerated by COVID-19, and is now considered a normal addition to leasing or selling a property. At EG, we aim to deliver the best service for both our clients and users, which is why we have partnered with Matterport. We will continue to deliver the best tech solutions to support our growing customer base and adapt as the market evolves."

James Morris-Manuel, VP EMEA MD at Matterport, said: "This year has seen significant change occurring in the commercial real estate industry. One prominent shift has been the increased and widespread adoption of technology to help provide operational efficiency, transparency, and ultimately to drive sales. We are seeing firms use Matterport to help put in Covid-19 safety measures and to help reach sustainability targets by reducing physical site visits."

"This shift in mentality has caused a surge in demand for Matterport technology, as well as for the data and insight provided by platforms such as EG Propertylink. The link between our two companies is indicative of the commercial real estate industry's need for tech solutions. We look forward to supporting the EG customer base with our offering."

About Matterport

Matterport is the leading spatial data company digitising and indexing the built world. Its unique 3D capture technology creates the spatial data layer on which the industry can interoperate, and the company's all-in-one 3D data platform makes it fast and easy to turn any physical space into an accurate and immersive digital twin. The Matterport platform helps customers realise the full potential of a space at every stage of its lifecycle including planning, construction, appraisal, marketing, and operations. Learn more at matterport.com.

About EG

EG is a market-leading provider of data, news and analytics products and services to the commercial real estate market. EG products and services address the challenges and the data demands of all sectors and industries within UK commercial real estate. We deliver industry-leading events and weekly magazine content, and market leading data products including the EG Radius Data Exchange, the only contributory data sharing platform for the UK commercial property market.

EG Propertylink is the UK's leading marketplace dedicated to commercial property with over 2.6 million unique visits and 190,000 enquiries from occupiers, investors and acquisition agents. Over 400 agents nationwide list their available properties on EG Propertylink making it one of the biggest sites for property listings in the UK.

