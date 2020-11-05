Energy giant Iberdrola plans to install 32.5 MW of solar at its combined-cycle power plants in Spain.From pv magazine Spain Iberdrola said this week that it has completed the installation of 7,800 PV modules for a solar project it is building at its combined-cycle power plant in Castellón, Spain. It will invest €2.3 million ($2.7 million) in the project, which will have a total capacity of 3.5 MW. Commissioning is scheduled for the end of the year, according to Iberdrola. So far, 50 workers from different companies have been involved in construction. They include regional suppliers such as Ibérica ...

