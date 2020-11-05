

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Thursday, the Bank of England's monetary policy announcement is due. The Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to hold the key rate at a record low of 0.10 percent and expand quantitative easing by GBP 100 billion to GBP 825 billion.



Ahead of the decision, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the euro, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.2943 against the greenback, 135.12 against the yen, 1.1795 against the franc and 0.9067 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



