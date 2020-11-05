

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Konami (KNM) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six months ended September 30, 2020 was 13.79 billion yen, a decrease of 9.3% from last year.



Operating profit was 21.37 billion yen, an increase of 2.1% from the prior year.



Total revenue was 116.07 billion yen, a year-on-year decrease of 4.1%.



It is difficult to reasonably calculate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its projected consolidated results at present. Projected consolidated results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 has consequently not been determined, the company said.



