

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Destatis is scheduled to release Germany's industrial orders data for September. Orders are forecast to expand 2 percent on month, following a 4.5 percent rise in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the franc, it rose against the greenback. Against the yen and the pound, it held steady.



The euro was worth 1.1736 against the greenback, 122.54 against the yen, 1.0695 against the franc and 0.9066 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de