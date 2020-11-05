THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN OR TO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAW.





Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Media and Games Invest announces preliminary financial figures for the third quarter 2020, increases its revenue and EBITDA forecast for 2020 and evaluates debt financing

Media and Games Invest plc ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker: M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange), hereby announces the Company's preliminary financial figures for the third quarter 2020. The preliminary financial figures shows, after a good first and second quarter 2020, strong revenue and EBITDA growth in the third quarter 2020. As a result of the preliminary financial figures, the Company announces an increase of its revenue and EBITDA forecast for FY2020. Furthermore, MGI evaluates the possibilities for non-equity financing options with the intention to mainly use the proceeds thereof to redeem the outstanding bond in the subsidiary gamigo AG.

Preliminary financial figures for the third quarter 2020

Based on preliminary figures, revenue grew by 29 percent to EUR 35.0 million in Q3 2020 (Q3 2019: EUR 27.1 million) and adjusted EBITDA1 grew by 61 percent to EUR 6.4 million (Q3 2019: EUR 4.0 million).The overall revenue and EBITDA growth is also based on a continuously increasing organic growth, which amounted year to date (YTD) to 16 percent in the games portfolio.

For the last twelve months (LTM) ended 30 September 2020, revenue and adjusted EBITDA2 amounted to EUR 119.7 million and EUR 24.8 million, respectively. Net interest bearing debt3, adjusted for the net proceeds from the capital increase of SEK 300 million settled on 6 October 2020, amounted to EUR 49.3 million, which leads to a net leverage ratio4 of 2.0, as per 30 September 2020.

In mEUR Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Jan - Sep 2020 Jan - Sep 2019 Q3 2020 LTM FY 2019 Net Revenues 35.0 27.1 91.5 55.7 119.7 83.9 YoY revenue growth 29% - 64% - - 157% EBITDA 5.9 3.9 17.5 11.5 21.6 15.5 EBITDA margin 17% 14% 19% 21% 18% 19% Adj. EBITDA 6.4 4.0 19.0 12.3 24.8 18.1 Adj. EBITDA margin 18% 15% 21% 22% 21% 22%

Adjusted forecast for the financial year 2020

Based on the preliminary unaudited results in Q3 2020 and the improved expectations for the fourth quarter 2020 MGI raises its revenue and EBITDA forecast for the second time in 2020. MGI expects revenues in the range of EUR 125-135 million and an EBITDA in the range of EUR 23-26 million for the financial year 2020.

Potential non-equity financing

In light of this positive operational and economic development of the Company, MGI is now evaluating further non-equity financing options where such financing will mainly be intended to refinance the existing EUR 50 million bond in the Company's subsidiary gamigo AG as well as for general corporate purposes of the group (including investments for organic growth, capital expenditures and acquisitions). MGI has mandated Pareto Securities to investigate and evaluate the market conditions to conduct a debt capital raising.

Note (1) EBITDA: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Note (2) Adjusted EBITDA: Reported EBITDA excluding one-time costs

Note (3) Net interest bearing debt: Interest bearing Financial Indebtedness excluding Shareholder Loans minus Cash and Cash Equivalents

Note (4) Net leverage ratio: Net Interest Bearing Debt divided by adjusted EBITDA for the past 12 months excluding Shareholder Loans

