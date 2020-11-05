

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK, HIK.L) announced that it reiterated its guidance for global Injectables core revenue of between $950 million and $980 million for 2020, with core operating margin in the range of 38% - 40%.



The company raised its full-year outlook for Generic revenue to a range of $720 million - $740 million, reflecting the stronger-than-expected year-to-date peroformance. Previously, the company expected Generics revenue of $710 million - $730 million. Further, the company continue to expect 2020 core operating margin in the range of 18% - 19%.



In addition, the company said it continues to see Branded revenue growth in constant currency to be in the mid-single digits for the full year in 2020.



