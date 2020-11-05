The global toluene diisocyanate market size is expected to grow by 620.01 thousand MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Download latest version with COVID-19 analysis Free Sample Report

The demand for polyurethane from the automotive industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high fluctuations in TDI prices will hamper market growth.

The growing demand for polyurethane from the automotive industry is one of the critical reasons that will drive the toluene diisocyanate market. Numerous polyurethane products are used in the automotive sector for manufacturing flexible foam, rigid foam, adhesives, sealants, and coatings. This results in an increased demand for TDI as it is used as an intermediate raw material to produce polyurethane products. Polyurethanes are also used in making suspension components, tire covers, door coverings, roof linings, bumpers, seats, bed liners, and instrument panels. With the growing sales volume of passenger and light commercial vehicles, the demand for polyurethane adhesives to bond materials such as carbon fiber, aluminum, composites, and steel is also increasing.

Global Toluene Diisocyanate Market: End-user Landscape

TDI is extensively used in furniture, bedding, and mattresses and as an intermediate raw material in the production of flexible polyurethane foam, which is used in various applications, including carpet and underlay. The demand for flexible polyurethane foam is anticipated to grow the fastest led by its increasing use as a cushioning material in furniture. TDI is also used in wood finishes as it is highly corrosion-resistant. TDI is the most important and largely used isocyanate in the manufacture of flexible polyurethane foam.

Global Toluene Diisocyanate Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest toluene diisocyanate market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The expansion of the construction and automotive industries will significantly drive TDI market growth in this region over the forecast period. 58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for toluene diisocyanate in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

