AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU (CMU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Nov-2020 / 08:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU DEALING DATE: 04/11/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 194.9685 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6203630 CODE: CMU ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU Sequence No.: 87253 EQS News ID: 1145689 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 05, 2020 02:17 ET (07:17 GMT)