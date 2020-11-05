

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group plc (DNLN.L) announced that it continued to perform very strongly in store and online, across all product categories, with total sales continuing to grow in line with the first quarter.



The Group reported a net cash position of £156 million as at October 31, 2020 and access to £175 million of bank financing facilities.



Further, the company noted that it expects to reopen its nine stores in Wales, which have been closed during the 'firebreak' lockdown period, on November 9, while its stores in Scotland and Northern Ireland currently remain open.



