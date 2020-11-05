collectionHQ, the world's leading collection performance improvement solution, is introducing the Sustainable Shelves Program to libraries in the United Kingdom and Ireland. First brought to market in March 2020 by collectionHQ's parent company, Baker Taylor, the Sustainable Shelves Program is already used by 293 library services in the United States to responsibly remove weeded or unwanted books from their collections.

Libraries joining the program will have the opportunity to extract a collectionHQ weed list to share directly with their collectionHQ representative. The list will then be valued and categorized into two groups: resale and recycle. Once the books have been weeded from the collection, the library then arranges a pick-up with collectionHQ at no cost. Participating libraries will be credited for the collection following receipt.

The Sustainable Shelves Program is an opportunity for libraries to generate additional funds while maintaining a vibrant, circulating collection. The program has received early interest from libraries across the U.K. with 18 already participating. The program's ability to support stock procurement, management and recycling all through one supplier has been cited by customers as a major benefit.

"We have always attempted to sell withdrawn books to make sure they achieve maximum use," said Lee Stallard, operations manager at Harrow Council Libraries in London. "The Sustainable Shelves Program helps to demonstrate that non-used books support the purchase of new books that are more relevant to community needs and can replace dead items that have been removed."

Lee praised the convenience of the service, adding "It's a one-stop shop. We can deal directly with one organization for both stock removal and recycling."

Amandeep Kochar said Baker Taylor is excited to expand the service to its library partners in the U.K. and Ireland.

"We all have a role to play in achieving ecological sustainability," said Kochar, executive vice president and general manager. "We introduced the Sustainable Shelves Program to provide libraries with a simple sustainability solution. In a world where libraries face a challenge in access to available funds, the program provides customers with confidence that books can be reused by those who need them or discarded responsibly."

