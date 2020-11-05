The pandemic and accidents at polysilicon labs in China's Xinjiang region put PV manufacturers under pressure to maintain production this year, while slowing cell and module R&D. After half-cut and multi-busbar becomes commonplace, manufacturers will continue to explore the high-density assembly methods that emerged last year, as well as n-type cells. But the market is also shifting to large formats, and the share of bifacial products is growing this year. As sizing up modules can bring immediate returns, PV InfoLink's Amy Fang expects the PV industry to prioritize the development of large formats ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...