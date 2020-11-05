GridGain Systems: In-Memory Computing Summit 2020 Worldwide Conference Offers Insights to Nearly 1,100 Registrants

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite, today discussed the success of the In-Memory Computing Summit 2020virtual worldwide conference, which took place October 28-29, 2020. The In-Memory Computing Summit is the only industry-wide event focusing on the full range of in-memory computing technologies and solutions. Nearly 1,100 people representing 581 organizations from 53 countries registered for the conference to hear speakers from Dell, IBM, Intel, M&T Bank, MemVerge, Oracle, Target, ScaleOut Software, GridGain and more discuss the latest in-memory computing technologies and best practices. Registrations increased by more than 10x compared to the In-Memory Computing Summit in 2015. In addition, more than 600 people registered for the pre-conference training day on October 27 for in-depth, hands-on training by experts from GridGain and ScaleOut Software.

"We are very gratified by the tremendous turnout at our first virtual In-Memory Computing Summit," said Terry Erisman, Executive Vice President of Marketing & Alliances at GridGain Systems. "The level of attendance clearly reflects soaring interest in in-memory computing as a foundational strategy for helping companies meet today's extreme performance and scale challenges. I want to thank everyone who attended, presented at and helped organize this event for making it such a success."

The 2020 virtual conference featured 6 keynote addresses and 24 breakout sessions covering the full range of in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions and their role in powering digital transformation. The In-Memory Computing Summit sessions focused on a variety of key themes, including:

Digital integration hubs

"Real (https://www.imcsummit.org/2020/virtual/session/real-world-transformation-z-digital-integration-hub)World (https://www.imcsummit.org/2020/virtual/session/real-world-transformation-z-digital-integration-hub)Transformation with (https://www.imcsummit.org/2020/virtual/session/real-world-transformation-z-digital-integration-hub)Z (https://www.imcsummit.org/2020/virtual/session/real-world-transformation-z-digital-integration-hub)Digital Integration Hub (https://www.imcsummit.org/2020/virtual/session/real-world-transformation-z-digital-integration-hub)" by Mythili Venkatakrishnan, Distinguished Engineer at IBM, and Sean Ashley, Assistant Vice President, Consumer Business and Digital Technology, M&T Bank



The Future of in-memory computing

"The Future of In-Memory Computing (https://www.imcsummit.org/2020/virtual/session/future-memory-computing)" by Terry Erisman, Executive Vice President of Marketing & Alliances, GridGain Systems



Persistent memory and its use for in-memory computing

"Introducing Smart Data Acceleration Interface (SDXI) (https://www.imcsummit.org/2020/virtual/session/introducing-smart-data-acceleration-interface-sdxi)" by Shyamkumar Iyer, Distinguished Member of Technical Staff, Dell Office of CTO, Dell

"The Big Memory Movement (https://www.imcsummit.org/2020/virtual/session/big-memory-movement)" by Charles Fan, Co-founder and CEO, MemVerge

In-memory computing use cases

"The Power of In-Memory Computing: (https://www.imcsummit.org/2020/virtual/session/power-memory-computing-supercomputing-stream-processing) From Supercomputing to Stream Processing (https://www.imcsummit.org/2020/virtual/session/power-memory-computing-supercomputing-stream-processing)" by William Bain, Founder & CEO, ScaleOut Software

"Database In-Memory: Powering the Future of Enterprise Applications (https://www.imcsummit.org/2020/virtual/session/database-memory-powering-future-enterprise-applications)" by Tirthankar Lahiri, Vice President, Data and In-Memory Technologies, Oracle

Machine learning

"Hyper- (https://www.imcsummit.org/2020/virtual/session/hyper-parameter-tuning-and-distributed-stacking-apache-ignite-ml)P (https://www.imcsummit.org/2020/virtual/session/hyper-parameter-tuning-and-distributed-stacking-apache-ignite-ml)arameter Tuning and Distributed Stacking with Apache Ignite ML (https://www.imcsummit.org/2020/virtual/session/hyper-parameter-tuning-and-distributed-stacking-apache-ignite-ml)" by Alexey Zinovyev, ML Engineer, JetBrains





All keynote and breakout session video recordings are available on the In-Memory Computing Summit 2020conference website.

About the In-Memory Computing Summits

The In-Memory Computing Summits are the only industry-wide events of their kind, tailored to in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. They are the perfect opportunity to reach technical IT decision makers, IT implementers, and developers who make or influence purchasing decisions in the areas of in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC. Attendees include CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, VPs, IT directors, IT managers, data scientists, senior engineers, senior developers, architects and more. The events are unique forums for networking, education and the exchange of ideas - ideas that power digital transformation, omnichannel customer experience, and the future of Fast Data. Follow the events on Twitter @IMCSummit.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include application accelerationand as a digital integration hubfor real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Société Générale, Finastra, UPS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers.

