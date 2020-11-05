

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Brown (N.) Group Plc (BWNG.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 14.1 million pounds for the 26 weeks ended 29 August 2020 compared to 18.8 million pounds, last year. Statutory earnings per share from continuing operations was 4.32 pence compared to 4.93 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was 22.6 million pounds, down 28.9% from a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share was 6.72 pence compared to 8.87 pence. Adjusted profit declined as a result of lower gross profit and increased net finance costs.



First half Group revenue was 356.7 million pounds compared to 432.9 million pounds, previous year. Group revenue declined 17.6% as a result of a 20.5% decline in product revenue and a 12.2% decline in financial services revenue.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

