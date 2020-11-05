Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.11.2020
High-Grade-Silber in Nevada - Zweite Welle mit explosiver Kursentwicklung
PR Newswire
05.11.2020 | 09:16
All Star Minerals Plc - Executive Chairman Retirement

PR Newswire

London, November 5

All Star Minerals Plc
("All Star" or the "Company")

Executive Chairman Retirement

The Company wishes to announce the retirement of Tomas Nugent from the Board on 15th November 2020.

Tomas has been Executive Chairman of the Company for over 7 years at the time of retirement and leaves All Star on a sound footing for the future following the appointment of two Directors and £280,000 capital raisings earlier this year.

The Board would like to thank Tomas for his hard work and commitment during his tenure and wish him well for the future.

The Directors of All Star are responsible for the content of this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014, and has been arranged for release by Ian Harebottle, Non-Executive Director of the Company.


Enquiries:

All Star Minerals Plc
Tomas Nugent
Chairman
Via Cairn Financial

AQSE Corporate Adviser:
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Liam Murray
020 7213 0880

